Deputy Minister Fish Mahlalela leads oversight visit to tourism infrastructure project funded through EPWP in Maluti-a-Phofong Local Municipality. 21 May

​​​The Department of Tourism will host a community engagement in the Maluti-a-Phofung Local Municipality within the Thabo Mofutsanyane District Municipality to share information on Government’s programmes and opportunities that serve to empower SMMEs to create sustainable local economies in the Free State Province.  

The Deputy Minister of Tourism, Fish Mahlalela will lead an oversight visit to a tourism infrastructure capital project that was funded through the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) in the Maluti-a-Phofong Local Municipality. He will be joined by the Deputy Minister in the Presidency Ms. Pinky Kekana, and Ms. Nomasonto Motaung who is the DDM District Champion of Thabo Mofutsanyane District Municipality.

The community can look forward to an engagement that features presentations on various business incentive programmes, information on capacity building opportunities, Government’s  services on wheels, and exhibitions by the various spheres of government. The event is  supported by the MEC of Economic, Small Business Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Mr Thabo Meeko and Executive Mayors of Maluti-a-Phofong Local Municipality and Thabo Mofutsanyane District Municipalities.

MEMBERS OF THE MEDIA ARE INVITED TO ATTEND:

DATE:    Tuesday, 21 May 2024
VENUE:  Qwaqwa Guesthouse, Main Road in Phuthaditjhaba, Maluti-a-Phofung Local Municipality, Thabo Mofutsanyane District Municipality
TIME:    11h00 – 14h00

RSVP:  Members of the media can confirm their attendance to Mr Tshifhiwa Dzhivhuho – Communications intern (DT) via Cell/ WhatsApp: 0762843287 or e-mail: tdzhivhuho@tourism.gov.za

