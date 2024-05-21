Minister Zizi Kodwa delivers keynote address at Bulhoek Massacre Commemoration in Ntabelanga, 21 May

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Zizi Kodwa, will deliver the keynote address at the Bulhoek Massacre Commemoration in Ntabelanga, Eastern Cape, on Tuesday, 21 May 2024.

This year marks 103 years since the Bulhoek Massacre, where nearly 200 members of the Israelites church were killed by police of the Union of South Africa in Ntabelanga.

This commemoration marks the annual pilgrimage to the gravesite of the Bulhoek Massacre by the Israelites church to pay respects to the victims of the massacre, and the founding leader of the church, the prophet Enoch Mgijima.

The Bulhoek Massacre Commemoration takes place as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Time: 10AM

Venue: Bulhoek Massacre Monument, Ntabelanga, Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality, Eastern Cape

For media enquiries:

Mr Litha Mpondwana, Media Liaison Officer: Office of the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

Email: LithaM@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 (0)64 802 3003

Ms Zimasa Velaphi, Head of Communication and Marketing: Department of Sport, Arts and Culture

Email: ZimasaV@dsac.gov.za

Cell: +27 (0) 72 172 8925