MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko opens hydrotherapy pool at Bara Hospital, 21 May

The commissioning of the Hydrotherapy Pool at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital is set to expand the services offered by the facility’s Physiotherapy Department.

The opening of the Hydrotherapy Pool by Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko paves the way for patients to receive advanced treatment options which will result in faster recovery and improved mobility.

The facility is designed to provide therapeutic benefits for patients suffering from a range of conditions, including osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia, ankylosing spondylitis, multiple sclerosis, cerebral palsy, and those recovering from sports injuries and trauma.

Hydrotherapy is known for its effectiveness in pain management, reducing muscle tension, and increasing strength and flexibility. The fact that this facility will be accessible to the many vulnerable populations served by Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital will ensure equitable access to healthcare services.

