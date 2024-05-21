Minister Lindiwe Zulu attends Child Malnutrition Outreach at Matyengqina Great Palace, 21 May

Following the widespread prevalence of malnutrition among children and coupled with complaints from the public on the same issue in the Eastern Cape, the Provincial Office of the South African Human Rights Commission, conducted an inquiry into Child Malnutrition and the Right to Food.

Aimed at determining the seriousness of malnutrition in the province and whether this violated the rights contained in the Bill of Rights, the Commission made recommendations for the Department of Social Development to Increase the Child Support Grant above the food poverty line, Prioritise children under school-going age for Child Support Grant increase and Partner with the Department of Home Affairs for a registration campaign targeting unregistered children.

It is in this context that the Minister of Social Development, Ms Lindiwe Zulu, will on Tuesday, May 21, attend Child Malnutrition Outreach at Matyengqina Great Palace, OR Tambo District, Eastern Cape Province. The Minister will be accompanied by among the dignitaries, Eastern Cape MEC of Social Development, Ms Bukiwe Fanta.

The Ministerial engagement serve as a conducive platform to engage with residents and traditional leaders on the issue of child malnutrition and closure of SASSA pay points while affording children to register with government departments and entities. Expected departments and entities on the day, include, the departments of Home Affairs, Health, South African Police Service, SASSA and Independent Electoral Commission, amongst others.

This initiative is part of Child Protection Campaign that is currently under way across the country, guided by the theme; “Protecting South Africa’s Children 30 years on”. The Department reached 1 million, 573 thousand, and 740 orphaned and vulnerable children, through RISIHA, a community-based prevention and early intervention programme. In addition, the same programme reached 4188 children with disabilities.

Between the years, 2007 and 2024, SASSA, an entity of Social Development, reached 14 million, 991 thousand, and 888 children respectively. These grants include Care Dependency, Foster Child, Child Support, Child Support Top-Up, and Care Dependency grants.

During the same period, the current value equivalent for of all types of grants for children increased from 24 million, 172 thousand, and 400 Rand, to 89 million, 074 thousand, and 256 Rand. More social grants money is spent on Child Support Grant, to the value of 80 million, 410 thousand and 191 Rand. SASSA also pay 4 million, 111 thousand, and 795 Rand, in Care Dependency Grant, followed by Care Dependency Grant at 4 million, 056 thousand, and 905 Rand, as well as 495 thousand, 365 Rand on Child Support Top-Up Grant.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the Ministerial Outreach planned as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 21 May 2024

Time: 08h00

Venue: Matyengqina Great Palace, Mthatha, OR Tambo District, Eastern Cape Province

Media can RSVP by contacting Ms Nomfundo Xulu-Lentsoane on 066 480 6845 / NomfundoLe@dsd.gov.za

Media enquiries may be forwarded to

Ms Lumka Oliphant

Cell: 083 484 8067

E-mail: lumkao@dsd.gov.za