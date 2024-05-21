Ministers Thembi Nkadimeng and Thandi Modise sign a Memorandum of Collaboration on Disaster Management, 22 May

The Ministries of COGTA and Defence and Military Veterans, led by Minister Thembi Nkadimeng and Minster Thandi Modise, will sign a Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) on Disaster Management.

The Memorandum of Collaboration aims to strategically leverage the combined strengths and resources of both the Ministry of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) and the Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans. This partnership is designed to significantly enhance the country’s collective capacity to mitigate, respond to, and recover from disasters.

By integrating the expertise and assets of both Departments, the Memorandum of Collaboration will not only improve disaster management but also empower communities and promote resilience and local economic development.

Members of the media are invited to the signing and media briefing on the Memorandum of Collaboration on Disaster Management. Details are as follows:

Date: 22 May 2024 (Wednesday)

Time: 10h00-11h00

Venue: GCIS Media Room, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 cnr Francis Baard and Festival streets, Hatfield, Pretoria

For media enquiries, kindly contact:

CoGTA

Tsekiso Machike

078 308 2054

Legadima Leso

Cell: 066 479 9904

DoD:

Siphiwe Dlamini

083 410 1257

Amos Phago

Cell: 072 804 3427