Ministers Thembi Nkadimeng and Thandi Modise sign Memorandum of Collaboration on Disaster Management, 22 May

The Ministries of COGTA and Defence and Military Veterans, led by Minister Thembi Nkadimeng and Minster Thandi Modise will sign a Memorandum of Collaboration (MoC) on Disaster Management.

The Memorandum of Collaboration aims to strategically leverage the combined strengths and resources of both the Ministry of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) and the Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans. This partnership is designed to significantly enhance the country's collective capacity to mitigate, respond to, and recover from disasters.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 22 May 2024

Time: 10h00 -11h00

Venue: GCIS Media Room, Tshedimosetso House, 1035 cnr Francis Baard and Festival streets, Hatfield, Pretoria

