Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,380 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,738 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's Participation in the Artificial Intelligence Seoul Summit, 21 May 2024

          Prime Minister (PM) Lawrence Wong will participate in the virtual Leaders’ session of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Seoul Summit on 21 May 2024, at the invitation of Republic of Korea (ROK) President Yoon Suk-yeol and British PM Rishi Sunak.

          The AI Seoul Summit, co-organised by the ROK and the United Kingdom (UK), is being held from 21 to 22 May 2024 in Seoul, ROK. A continuation of the UK’s AI Safety Summit (Bletchley Summit) last November, the Seoul Summit builds upon the Bletchley Summit’s commitment to AI safety. It also extends the scope to cover other aspects of the global AI governance framework, focussing on three critical priorities – Safety, Innovation, and Inclusivity.

          Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Communications and Information and Ministry for Health, Dr Janil Puthucheary, is currently in Seoul representing Singapore in person at the AISS and AI Global Forum.

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS
SINGAPORE
21 MAY 2024

 

You just read:

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's Participation in the Artificial Intelligence Seoul Summit, 21 May 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more