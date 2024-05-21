HAAS Alert and Mallatite Collaborate to Improve Road Safety

United Kingdom, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HAAS Alert, the company with the world’s largest commercially-deployed V2X safety network powered by its Safety Cloud® digital alerting platform, and Mallatite, a market-leading UK manufacturer and distributor of traffic management and street lighting products, are pleased to announce a joint initiative to advance road safety through enhanced connectivity and real-time information exchange.

The collaboration between HAAS Alert and Mallatite aims to leverage their respective strengths to enhance road safety measures. By integrating HAAS Alert's Safety Cloud into Mallatite's intelligent road products, the partnership will enable the delivery of crucial safety information directly to drivers in real-time from within fixed road safety products.

Gareth Evans, Director of Business Development Europe at HAAS Alert, says, "Our mutual dedication to safety seamlessly aligns with Mallatite’s robust products. Together, fueled by our joint passion for protecting emergency responders and motorists, our aim is to pioneer innovation in road safety."

Mallatite's extensive presence in the UK market will play a pivotal role in expanding Safety Cloud's reach. The integration will allow Mallatite to offer in-car safety messages to a broader audience, contributing to the overall improvement of road safety.

"As we face new challenges and changing markets, our collaboration with HAAS Alert allows us to apply our drive and skills to penetrate new markets and elevate our product quality to exceed our customers' expectations. Collaborating with HASS Alert is the perfect example of our commitment to improving road safety through the Mallatite IoT system" says Dan Clues Director of Mallatite.

About HAAS Alert

HAAS Alert's mission is to build lifesaving mobility solutions, making vehicles and roads safer and smarter. HAAS Alert achieves this by delivering digital alerts from emergency response, municipal and private fleets, work zones, and connected infrastructure to nearby drivers and vehicles through its cloud-based safety platform Safety Cloud.

About Mallatite Limited

Infrastructure led by Innovation. We are manufacturers and distributors of traffic management and street lighting products. We pride ourselves on innovation safety and being a total solution partner for Local Authority and Highway Agencies throughout the United Kingdom and beyond.

