Workshop to improve the efficiency on local Rangers work ends in Honiara

HONIARA, 14th May 2024 – A workshop to identify areas to support the work of community based rangers to improve the efficiency of their role in the management of Protected Areas under the Protected Areas Act 2010 was held in Honiara this week.

The aim of the workshop is to review experiences in the implementation of the rangers’ programme in community-based resource management areas in the country, draw lessons learned, design a community rangers’ system in each of the EREPA intervention sites and implement the rangers programme to ensure effective operation, management and monitoring in the new protected areas.

Speaking at the opening of the workshop Director for the Environment and Conservation Division in the Ministry of Environment Climate Change Disaster Management and Meteorology (MECDM) Mr Josef Hurutarau said the work of rangers is very important in the implementation of the Protected Areas Act.

“The work of the rangers remain very important as the ears and eyes of the Management Committee of PA’s and the Environment Division on the ground”

Mr Huruturau said their responsibilities include policing of suspected offenses, awareness, education outreach and to assist inspector and the police.

He said it is pleasing to see the positive response from young rangers who are willing to attend, learn and share their experiences at the workshop.

“ In coming together to share experiences, we are working together for the common good of our country to preserve and protect our environment” he concluded

The workshop is attended by 24 rangers from 10 stakeholders representing both formal and informal protected areas in the country.

