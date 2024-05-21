PM Manele and DPM Marles held fruitful discussions

PM Manele presents a gift to DPM Richard Marles

DPM Richard Marles presents a gift to PM Jeremiah Manele

Prime Minister Hon. Jeremiah Manele and the visiting Australian Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Richard Marles held fruitful discussions in Honiara today as the two leaders sought to further strengthen the cordial relations between the two countries.

Hon. Marles is on a one day visit to Honiara where he held meetings with Prime Minister Manele, Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Bradley Tovosia and Finance Minister Hon. Manasseh Sogavare.

He also had numerous engagements during the day – visiting Australian funded projects in Honiara.

Prime Minister Manele reiterated that Australia remains Solomon Islands partner of choice while highlighting the numerous opportunities that will take the relationship between the two countries to newer heights.

“Your visit speaks volumes of the depth and strength of our bilateral relations and let me assure you that Australia remains Solomon Islands’ Partner of Choice and I want to see our relationship grow to new heights during my tenure as Prime Minister,” Manele said.

Manele also acknowledged Australia’s ongoing development programmes to Solomon Islands and highlighted the serious budgetary pressures facing the Government.

Australia continues to support Solomon Islands in the areas of infrastructure development, security, health, education, trade and investment, border management, electoral and justice reforms and labour mobility amongst others.

While support in these areas are equally critical, Prime Minister Manele also highlighted the need for urgent budgetary support in the short-term to address the budgetary pressures currently facing the government.

“Any budget-support our partners can offer my government as we settle in will be received with grateful hearts and such action will further cement our relations,” he said.

Manele noted Australia’s gesture of providing AUD$7 million [approx. SBD$38 million] as budget support while discussions are ongoing for further Australian government support.

“I am ready to discuss the possibility of much, much larger bilateral cooperation partnerships to fast-track transformational undertakings that would help Solomon Islands move forward faster to achieve its economic, social and security objectives,” he said.

Manele concluded the discussions with by conveying his gratitude to the Australian Government for standing with Solomon Islands to fulfil two major historic events including the 2023 Pacific Games and the recent joint National and Provincial Elections.

Ends///