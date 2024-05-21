Bina Harbour Project at INFOFISH World Tuna Conference in Bangkok

Bangkok, Thailand – Representatives from the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources (MFMR) and the Bina Harbour Project Office (BHPO), along with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) – MFMR’s transaction partner for the Bina Harbour Tuna Processing Plant Development, are in Bangkok to participate in the INFOFISH World Tuna Conference. The event is scheduled to take place from May 20 to 23, where the team will discuss the importance of the Bina Harbour Tuna Processing Plant Project and discuss investment opportunities to the global tuna industry.

With over 500 participants anticipated to attend from around the world, the biannual conference is recognised as a pivotal platform for industry partners and stakeholders to converge and discuss industry progress, emerging trends, and the sustainable development path for global tuna resources.

The Minister for Fisheries & Marine Resources, Hon. Nestor Giro, said the conference will provide the team with an opportunity to keep up to date on industry developments; engage with industry leaders, experts and policy makers; expand business connections, and to discuss project progress with identified potential investors.

“The Ministry of Fishery and Marine Resources (MFMR) has developed an onshore tuna processing Public Private Partnership concept that involves the competitive allocation of a portion of Solomon Islands’ tuna fishing rights to an investor that commits to process the catch onshore, at a state-of-the- art tuna processing facility that will be constructed and operated at Bina Harbour,” he said. “We will also be seeking to present the investment opportunity to other global tuna industry firms that are likely to meet the high standards of environmental and social best practice, and commercial integrity, that Solomon Islands will demand of a long-term industry partner.”

The MFMR led project aims to enhance economic growth and social welfare in the Solomon Islands by establishing a second state-of-the-art tuna processing facility at Bina Harbour, creating significant socio-economic benefits, including the provision of local employment and business opportunities in Malaita, the nation’s most populous province. Its establishment and output will also enable Solomon Islands to capture more of the tuna value chain to help ensure future economic growth of the country through its most valuable natural resource.

MFMR also acknowledges the ongoing support of the New Zealand Government towards the development of the Solomon Islands’ fisheries sector, the substantial contributions and engagement made towards the Bina Harbour project preparation phases and facilitating the team’s participation at the INFOFISH Conference.

About the Bina Harbour Development Project

The Bina Harbour Development Project, a Solomon Island Government endeavour led by the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources (MFMR), will see the country establish a world class tuna processing facility based on sustainable resources at a climate resilient port. As the third export port in Solomon Islands and the first major investment in Malaita, the development project promises to deliver employment opportunities and stimulate sustainable economic development. Being delivered under the leadership of MFMR, the Project is being supported by the Bina Harbour Project Office (BHPO) which has been established to realise the planning and delivery of the Bina Harbour Tuna Processing Plant (BHTPP) and enabling infrastructure. The BHPO is supported and funded by the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) to mobilise capability at the right times and work collaboratively alongside Bina Region Arrangement for Governance (BRAG). BRAG is also supported by MFAT and are tasked with the ongoing engagement of local communities and traditional landowners with respect to the development of the land, water and harbour.