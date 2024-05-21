Eighteen MFMR Staff complete Knowing Your Public Service course

Honiara May 17, 2024 – Eighteen staff members from the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources (MFMR) have successfully completed the “Knowing Your Public Service” program, receiving their certificates this afternoon at a ceremony held at the All Saints Mother’s Union Halle.

The weeklong workshop was designed to enhance the participants’ understanding of the workings of the Public Service. Delivered by the Institute of Public Administration and Management (IPAM), the program is a critical component of professional development for public servants.

Bill Hana, the key trainer from IPAM, emphasized the importance of this training, noting that it is an essential course for all pxublic servants. “This training is crucial for the development and effectiveness of our public service. It ensures that all public servants have a comprehensive understanding of the systems and standards they are part of,” said Hana.

The eighteen MFMR staff who completed the program represent various divisions within the ministry, demonstrating a broad commitment to professional development across the department. Although the “Knowing Your Public Service” program typically spans two weeks, the MFMR staff completed an intensive one-week version of the course.

The program consists of five modules:

IPAM’s Professional Standards and Expectations

The Structure of Government

The Parliamentary Process

Accountability and Transparency in the Public Servicex

Strategy Policy and Effective Service Delivery

Different presenters with expertise in these areas were engaged to deliver the content throughout the week.

Hubert Gua, Human Resources Manager for MFMR, highlighted the importance of this course for all public servants, particularly as it is a criterion used by the Public Service for promotions. “This training not only enhances the skills and knowledge of our staff but also plays a vital role in their career progression within the public service,” Gua stated.

This recent completion of the “Knowing Your Public Service” program underscores the MFMR’s commitment to continuous improvement and professional development within the Ministry.

