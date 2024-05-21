Cargo Shipping Market Size Valued at $2.2 Trillion in 2021, Projected to Reach $4.2 Trillion by 2031 with a CAGR of 7%

Cargo Shipping -

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Global Cargo Shipping Market by Cargo Type (Liquid Cargo, Dry Cargo, and General Cargo), by Ship Type (Bulk Carriers, General Cargo Ship, Container Ship, Tanker, Reefer ship, and Others), and by Industry Type (Food & Beverages, Manufacturing, Retail, Oil & gas, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Electrical & Electronics, and Others) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2031". According to the report, the global cargo shipping industry generated $2.2 trillion in 2021 and is anticipated to generate $4.2 trillion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞-𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐬 :

Between rich and developing countries, several trade-related agreements have been made to move products. As a result, suppliers now favor rivers as a better and more effective mode of transportation. Due to this growing propensity, logistics service providers have created better and more effective cargo transportation services, which has accelerated the expansion of the global market. The free trade agreement has also made it possible to lower taxes and levies.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 :

Based on ship type, the general cargo segment held the highest market share in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. General cargo ships have benefited including the capacity to modify supply size to meet client needs, as well as being affordable, effective, and able to hold a big number of items. Additionally, because the majority of general cargo ships run on green fuels, they are environmentally benign, which contributes to the segment's expansion on the worldwide market. However, the other ship segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.28% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐝𝐫𝐲 𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐨 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 :

Based on cargo type, the dry cargo segment held the highest market share in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Rise in electricity usage, there is a demand for import and export coal. The need for iron increased along with industrialization. Additionally, the growth of sea transportation has increased the demand for dry bulk shipping because it is the least expensive mode of transportation that can keep up with the expansion of dry cargo. However, the general cargo segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.29% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐛𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 :

Based on industry type, the food and beverages segment accounted for the largest share in 2021 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. Shipping containers are gaining traction in the food & beverages market as trade between different countries increases to deliver one product in exchange for another or in the form of money. Manufacturers choose to ship as their mode of transport because it offers various advantages over other modes of transport. Additionally, the availability of food and beverages that can be affected by water and temperature has forced container manufacturers to develop dry storage and refrigerated containers, complementing the growth of the cargo shipping market. However, the retail segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.99% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏 :

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. China is the largest logistics market in the region due to its huge population in the country and the presence of a large manufacturing base. The growth of the regional market is mainly attributed to the booming e-commerce industry in emerging markets. Moreover, increasing acceptance of outsourced logistics services in the region is boosting the growth of the Asia-Pacific freight forwarding market. Moreover, increasing disposable income is expected to boost import demand for raw materials and finished goods, further complementing maritime trade in emerging markets and boosting market growth. In addition, a strong Japanese economy, infrastructure development, and increased trade facilitation through agreements such as the South Asia Preferential Trade Agreement (SAPTA) are factors expected to boost the growth of the cargo shipping market over the forecast period.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 :

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic hurt the global cargo shipping market.

During the pandemic, strict travel restrictions and lockdowns were implemented by nations all around the world. Many other businesses have been hit by this, with the marine industry being one of the most severely affected. The effects have been felt strongly in the world supply networks. Due to supply chain disruptions, cargo carriers faced significant losses in the first and second quarters of 2020.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐝𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐝 :

Which is the largest cargo shipping regional market?

What is the evaluated size of the global cargo shipping industry?

What are the anticipated trends of the global cargo shipping market?

What are the leading companies holding the global cargo shipping market share?

What is the major application of the global cargo shipping market?

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd.

Evergreen International Corp.

COSCO Shipping

Yang Ming Group

DB Schenker

Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A.

Hapag-Lloyd AG

CMA CMG Group

A.P. Moller - Maersk

