Cannabis Seeds Market Set to Surge: Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON,NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report titled "Cannabis Seeds Market by Nature (Organic, Conventional), by Type (Feminized Seeds, Regular Seeds, Autoflowering Flowering Seeds), and by Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Wholesalers and Distributors, Online Sales Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." As per the report, the global cannabis seed industry was estimated at $1.3 billion in 2021 and is set to reach $6.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬, 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬

Legalization of cannabis seeds in various countries and awareness among the public about the therapeutic benefits of cannabis drive the growth of the global cannabis seeds market. Apart from this, the rise in consumer knowledge about the health advantages provided by cannabis seeds and their growing medicinal use will boost market expansion across the globe over the forecasting years. Moreover, the legalization of cannabis in countries such as Thailand, Australia, and New Zealand for medicinal use will open new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗱𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗺𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗿𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘂𝗲 𝗯𝘆 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟭

Based on its nature, the conventional segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global cannabis seeds market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute significantly toward overall market share by 2031. Furthermore, this same segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of nearly 18.7% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast period can be attributed to the use of conventionally grown cannabis in chemical fertilizers and pesticides for preventing pest infestations in plants. The report also analysis other segments, such as the organic segment.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗴𝘂𝗹𝗮𝗿 𝘀𝗲𝗲𝗱𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗺𝗮𝗷𝗼𝗿 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮–𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟭.

On basis of the type, the regular seeds segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute significantly toward overall market share by 2031. The growth of the segment over the forecast period can be due to the use of regular seeds in the commercial production of cannabis. Furthermore, the feminized seeds segment is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 19.5% over the forecast period. The growth of the segment over the forecast period can be attributed to the rise in the number of commercial and residential growers of cannabis. The report also includes other segments, such as autoflowering seeds.

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗵𝗼𝗹𝗲𝘀𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗱𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗯𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗱𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗯𝘆 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟭

In terms of the distribution channel, the wholesalers and distributors segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the global cannabis seeds market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute significantly toward an overall market share in 2031. The expansion of this segment over the forecast timeline is due to the segment being a key component of logistics and transport activities. Furthermore, wholesalers and distributors play a pivotal role in the acquisition, storage, and preparation for the sale of cannabis products to their customers. However, the specialty stores segment is predicted to register the fastest CAGR of nearly 19.4% from 2022 to 2031. The segmental surge can be due to the delivery of high-quality service, detailed product specifications & expert guidance to customers. Apart from this, the constant evolution of the retail industry, along with changes in consumer behavior and improvements in overall lifestyle across the world, has led to the introduction of specialized retail formats, thereby driving segmental growth.

𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮 𝘁𝗼 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻 𝗴𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗱𝗼𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟭

By Region, North America contributed notably in 2021 and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The region accounted for more than four-fifths of the global cannabis seeds market in 2021. The growth of the market in the region over the forecast period can be credited to the high demand for cannabis and cannabis products in the region. However, the LAMEA region is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR of 30.5% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the regional market over the forecast period can be attributed to the legalization of cannabis in several countries in Africa.

{ 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 }

→ Barney's Souvenirs BV

→ Christiania Seeds

→ Crop King Seeds

→ DELICIOUSSEEDS

→ Dinafem Seeds

→ Dutch Passion

→ Green House Seed Co.

→ I Love Growing Marijuana

→ Mountain Top Seed Bank

→ Paradise Seeds

→ Royal Queen Seeds

→ Seed Cellar

→ Seed Supreme

→ Sensi Seeds

→ Tropical Seeds Co.

The report analyzes these key players in the global cannabis seed market. These players have implemented key business strategies such as strategic expansion, new product launches, alliances, and joint ventures to enhance market penetration and reinforce their position in the industry. The report helps the target audience determine the market performance, the performance of each segment, the product portfolio development in the market, and the contributions made by each player to the market expansion.

