CBA Scholars Academy Announces 2024 Cohort

Mammel HallOMAHA – Twenty-one high-achieving students will begin their college careers in Omaha this fall as members of the College of Business Administration (CBA) Scholars Academy.

Designed for business students studying at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO), the CBA Scholars Academy is welcoming its tenth cohort since the program began in 2015.

Representing 18 different high schools, Scholars in the 2024 cohort come from 14 cities across Nebraska, Iowa, and Arizona.

The following students are members of the 2024 freshman cohort:

First Name

Last Name

City

State

High School

John

Barrientos

Bellevue

NE

Bellevue West

Cooper

Daniels

Papillion

NE

Lincoln

Elisabeth

Featherstone

Omaha

NE

Gretna

Ellie

Foss

Malvern

IA

Malvern Community Jr-Sr

Kinverly

Franco

Omaha

NE

Omaha Burke

Joshua

Hamre

Arlington

NE

Arlington

Alessandra

Herrera

Lorton

NE

Johnson-Brock

Maggie

Kolar

Omaha

NE

Home School

Braden

Korus

Lincoln

NE

Lincoln Pius X

Landen

Leonard

Laurel

NE

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge

Mason

McCready

Macedonia

IA

Riverside

Lucas

Riley

Aurora

NE

Aurora

Julia

Sather

Omaha

NE

Home School

Brooklyn

Savage

Omaha

NE

Millard North

Jonathan

Scheopner

Omaha

NE

Home School

Jonathan

Sgouros

Scottsdale

AZ

Chaparral

Eli

Shada

Elkhorn

NE

Elkhorn North

Alexius

Sipp

Omaha

NE

Millard South

Slade

Smith

Gretna

NE

Gretna

Grace

Vaughan

Omaha

NE

Roncalli Catholic

Addison

Ziska

Bennington

NE

Bennington Public

CBA Scholars receive financial support — a minimum $5,000 annual scholarship, awarded over four years, for a total of $20,000 — mentoring from business professionals, hands-on leadership opportunities, an international travel experience, and other personal and professional development programming.

The Academy selects students who demonstrate commitment, passion, character, generosity, initiative and academic excellence. Applications for the 2025 cohort will be accepted starting October 2024.

For more information, visit cba.unomaha.edu/scholars or contact Bethany Hughes, program director: 402.554.3192 or bjhughes@unomaha.edu.

