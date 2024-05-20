CBA Scholars Academy Announces 2024 Cohort

Mammel Hall – OMAHA – Twenty-one high-achieving students will begin their college careers in Omaha this fall as members of the College of Business Administration (CBA) Scholars Academy.

Designed for business students studying at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO), the CBA Scholars Academy is welcoming its tenth cohort since the program began in 2015.

Representing 18 different high schools, Scholars in the 2024 cohort come from 14 cities across Nebraska, Iowa, and Arizona.

The following students are members of the 2024 freshman cohort:

First Name Last Name City State High School John Barrientos Bellevue NE Bellevue West Cooper Daniels Papillion NE Lincoln Elisabeth Featherstone Omaha NE Gretna Ellie Foss Malvern IA Malvern Community Jr-Sr Kinverly Franco Omaha NE Omaha Burke Joshua Hamre Arlington NE Arlington Alessandra Herrera Lorton NE Johnson-Brock Maggie Kolar Omaha NE Home School Braden Korus Lincoln NE Lincoln Pius X Landen Leonard Laurel NE Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Mason McCready Macedonia IA Riverside Lucas Riley Aurora NE Aurora Julia Sather Omaha NE Home School Brooklyn Savage Omaha NE Millard North Jonathan Scheopner Omaha NE Home School Jonathan Sgouros Scottsdale AZ Chaparral Eli Shada Elkhorn NE Elkhorn North Alexius Sipp Omaha NE Millard South Slade Smith Gretna NE Gretna Grace Vaughan Omaha NE Roncalli Catholic Addison Ziska Bennington NE Bennington Public

CBA Scholars receive financial support — a minimum $5,000 annual scholarship, awarded over four years, for a total of $20,000 — mentoring from business professionals, hands-on leadership opportunities, an international travel experience, and other personal and professional development programming.

The Academy selects students who demonstrate commitment, passion, character, generosity, initiative and academic excellence. Applications for the 2025 cohort will be accepted starting October 2024.

For more information, visit cba.unomaha.edu/scholars or contact Bethany Hughes, program director: 402.554.3192 or bjhughes@unomaha.edu.