CBA Scholars Academy Announces 2024 Cohort
Mammel Hall – OMAHA – Twenty-one high-achieving students will begin their college careers in Omaha this fall as members of the College of Business Administration (CBA) Scholars Academy.
Designed for business students studying at the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO), the CBA Scholars Academy is welcoming its tenth cohort since the program began in 2015.
Representing 18 different high schools, Scholars in the 2024 cohort come from 14 cities across Nebraska, Iowa, and Arizona.
The following students are members of the 2024 freshman cohort:
|
First Name
|
Last Name
|
City
|
State
|
High School
|
John
|
Barrientos
|
Bellevue
|
NE
|
Bellevue West
|
Cooper
|
Daniels
|
Papillion
|
NE
|
Lincoln
|
Elisabeth
|
Featherstone
|
Omaha
|
NE
|
Gretna
|
Ellie
|
Foss
|
Malvern
|
IA
|
Malvern Community Jr-Sr
|
Kinverly
|
Franco
|
Omaha
|
NE
|
Omaha Burke
|
Joshua
|
Hamre
|
Arlington
|
NE
|
Arlington
|
Alessandra
|
Herrera
|
Lorton
|
NE
|
Johnson-Brock
|
Maggie
|
Kolar
|
Omaha
|
NE
|
Home School
|
Braden
|
Korus
|
Lincoln
|
NE
|
Lincoln Pius X
|
Landen
|
Leonard
|
Laurel
|
NE
|
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
|
Mason
|
McCready
|
Macedonia
|
IA
|
Riverside
|
Lucas
|
Riley
|
Aurora
|
NE
|
Aurora
|
Julia
|
Sather
|
Omaha
|
NE
|
Home School
|
Brooklyn
|
Savage
|
Omaha
|
NE
|
Millard North
|
Jonathan
|
Scheopner
|
Omaha
|
NE
|
Home School
|
Jonathan
|
Sgouros
|
Scottsdale
|
AZ
|
Chaparral
|
Eli
|
Shada
|
Elkhorn
|
NE
|
Elkhorn North
|
Alexius
|
Sipp
|
Omaha
|
NE
|
Millard South
|
Slade
|
Smith
|
Gretna
|
NE
|
Gretna
|
Grace
|
Vaughan
|
Omaha
|
NE
|
Roncalli Catholic
|
Addison
|
Ziska
|
Bennington
|
NE
|
Bennington Public
CBA Scholars receive financial support — a minimum $5,000 annual scholarship, awarded over four years, for a total of $20,000 — mentoring from business professionals, hands-on leadership opportunities, an international travel experience, and other personal and professional development programming.
The Academy selects students who demonstrate commitment, passion, character, generosity, initiative and academic excellence. Applications for the 2025 cohort will be accepted starting October 2024.
For more information, visit cba.unomaha.edu/scholars or contact Bethany Hughes, program director: 402.554.3192 or bjhughes@unomaha.edu.