EBC Financial Group and Elite Trader Club Enhance Mosque Facilities and Help 75 Orphans through CSR in Banten, Indonesia

EBC continues its commitment to supporting education and welfare through direct engagement with local communities. EBC employees distribute essential food aid to support the daily needs of orphans in Banten. EBC's CSR initiative with ETC brings together employees and community members to support the Nurul Ibad Child Welfare Institution.

Recently, EBC Financial Group (EBC) partnered with Elite Trader Club (ETC) to launch a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to repair mosque facilities, support education, and aid 75 orphans at the Nurul Ibad Child Welfare Institution (LKSA) in Banten, Indonesia. This impactful initiative underscores the companies' dedication to enhancing educational and health conditions for underprivileged communities and highlights their commitment to fostering a more equitable and inclusive society.

The Nurul Ibad Child Welfare Institution is an educational foundation devoted to providing orphans with opportunities to achieve the highest level of education and religious understanding. In addition to education, the foundation offers shelter and essential support to help orphans and impoverished children grow and thrive.

By providing cash donations and food aid, EBC Financial Group and ETC directly support the daily needs of the children at the orphanage. This tangible assistance not only improves the children's quality of life but also encourages broader community involvement in humanitarian efforts. The initiative fosters lasting, meaningful connections aimed at building a stronger, more supportive community for the future.

The event aims to raise awareness about the importance of education among orphans. By emphasizing the urgent need for educational support in orphanages, EBC and ETC seek to inspire the local community to become more involved in securing a better future for underprivileged children.

This initiative highlights a shared commitment to improving the social and environmental conditions that impact the lives of orphans. By supporting LKSA Nurul Ibad, EBC Financial Group and ETC exhibit dedication to providing orphans with opportunities to achieve the highest level of education, understand religious values, and receive the necessary support for their growth and development in a safe and nurturing environment.

For more information about EBC Financial Group's ESG initiatives, please visit www.ebc.com/ESG.

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in the esteemed financial district of London, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is renowned for its comprehensive suite of services that includes financial brokerage, asset management, and comprehensive investment solutions. With offices strategically located in prominent financial centres, such as London, Sydney, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Singapore, the Cayman Islands, Bangkok, Limassol, and more, EBC caters to a diverse clientele of retail, professional, and institutional investors worldwide.

Recognised by multiple awards, EBC prides itself on adhering to the highest levels of ethical standards and international regulation. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd is regulated by Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), and EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA).

At the core of EBC Group are seasoned professionals with over 30 years of profound experience in major financial institutions, having adeptly navigated through significant economic cycles from the Plaza Accord to the 2015 Swiss franc crisis. EBC champions a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor engagement is treated with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

EBC is the Official Foreign Exchange Partner of FC Barcelona, offering specialised services in regions such as Asia, LATAM, the Middle East, Africa, and Oceania. EBC is also a partner of United to Beat Malaria, a campaign of the United Nations Foundation, aiming to improve global health outcomes. Starting February 2024, EBC supports the 'What Economists Really Do' public engagement series by Oxford University's Department of Economics, demystifying economics, and its application to major societal challenges to enhance public understanding and dialogue.

Elfira Lisapaly

elfira.lisapaly@ebc.com