VSY Biotechnology Announces the Global Launch of Re-Cross®, Receives “Play Sure Doping Free Certification”
VSY Biotechnology marks the 10-year anniversary of Reviscon® by receiving the Play Sure Doping Free certification for its entire intra-articular HA portfolio.
We are extremely proud having achieved the “Play Sure Doping Free” certification for our entire intra-articular hyaluronic acid injection portfolio.”LEINFELDEN-ECHTERDINGEN, GERMANY, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VSY Biotechnology GmbH proudly marks the 10-year anniversary of Reviscon® by receiving the “Play Sure Doping Free” certification for its entire intra-articular hyaluronic acid (HA) portfolio. In conjunction with this milestone, the company announced the global launch of its innovative medical device, Re-Cross®, designed for pain management and the treatment of injury-related inflammatory and osteoarthritic conditions in sports medicine.
“Play Sure Doping Free Certification” ensures that the products contain no prohibited substances, aligning with regulations from major sports organizations, including the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).
Professional athletes often face the challenge of managing joint inflammations or stress-related pain without the risk of doping accusations, which can lead to suspension or disqualification. While many pharmaceuticals used in sports medicine do not enhance performance, they can still result in positive anti-doping tests, limiting their use and requiring athletes to undergo long periods of self-suspension from competitions.
VSY Biotechnology GmbH, a global leader in orthopedic solutions, introduces a disruptive therapy approach with Re-Cross®. This injection offers a new horizon in sports medicine for pain management and the treatment of injury-related inflammatory and osteoarthritic conditions. Re-Cross® combines the benefits of linear designed hyaluronic acid with cross-linked HA molecules through the patented hybrid cross-linking technology HXL®, offering a novel anti-doping solution for athletes worldwide.
“We are extremely proud having achieved the “Play Sure Doping Free” certification for our entire intra-articular hyaluronic acid injection portfolio. The approval of our orthopedic portfolio under the strict conditions of the Doping Free Association, the Doping Free Life Scientific Committee and the World Anti-Doping Agency, underlines our high manufacturing standards, the purity of our biomimetic hyaluronic acid, our social responsibility and ethical approach. Together with the global launch of Re-Cross®, a novel medical device combining the advantages of linear designed hyaluronic acid with cross-linked HA molecules by our patented hybrid cross-linking technology HXL®, we can offer a disruptive anti-doping solution for the treatment of injury related inflammatory and osteoarthritic conditions for athletes around the globe”, said Florian Früh, Business Development Manager Orthopedics at VSY Biotechnology GmbH.
Re-Cross® will be officially launched at the 25th edition of the European Federation of National Associations of Orthopedics and Traumatology (EFORT), taking place from May 22 – 24, 2024, in Hamburg, Germany.
VSY Biotechnology GmbH is actively expanding its global distribution network for its innovative hyaluronic acid intra-articular injection portfolio, including Reviscon® and Re-Cross®.
For inquiries, please contact orthopedics@vsybiotechnology.com
