CommBank Matildas squad revealed as countdown to historic Adelaide Oval match begins

Release date: 21/05/24

With just 10 days until the CommBank Matildas play at Adelaide Oval for the first time in history, the 23-player squad that will take on China PR in the ‘Til it’s Done Farewell Series has today been announced in Adelaide.

The international friendly at Adelaide Oval next Friday night (31 May) will be one of the last chances for fans to see the CommBank Matildas play on home soil before they head to France for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

CommBank Matildas Head Coach Tony Gustavsson has selected the 23-player squad that will face off against the defending AFC Women’s Asian Cup champions. The squad features 21 of the 23 players who assisted the team in qualifying for the Olympics with 17 players based internationally.

Two of the players named in Australia’s squad joined South Australian Minister for Tourism Zoe Bettison in Adelaide to mark the announcement, including the state’s homegrown local talent Charli Grant, and veteran goalkeeper Lydia Williams.

The CommBank Matildas’ success at last year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup has seen the team selling out stadiums around Australia – and the historic match at Adelaide Oval is expected to be no different.

Following a frenzied Adelaide pre-sale period that saw 30,000 tickets claimed within four hours, the first release of general public ticketing exhausted within four hours.

The CommBank Matildas last played in South Australia during an international friendly against Chile back in November 2019, attracting a then record attendance of 10,342 at Hindmarsh Stadium.

Hosting China’s Women’s National Football Team is set to draw attention from the state’s fourth largest international tourism market, currently worth close to $100 million to South Australia.

The State Government is proudly supporting the historic Australia v China PR match, as part of its investment in major events and women’s sport.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

The countdown is on until our CommBank Matildas take to Adelaide Oval for the very first time – and the impressive squad announcement today just builds on the excitement.

We saw how the nation came together to cheer on the team last year, and in just 10 days the eyes of the nation will turn to Adelaide’s iconic venue to witness them in all their glory once again.

Thousands of fans are set to flock to our city for the match, while many more tune in to see just how well South Australia puts on major events – including fans from China, our state’s fourth largest international tourism market.

Attributable to Tony Gustavsson, Head Coach CommBank Matildas

The squad we have named for this upcoming series against China PR is based on their performances for their respective clubs and also in our national team environment.

Some players are selected based on past performances, in tournaments and in previous camps, while others are chosen for their current strong form.

With the Olympics approaching, selection is about looking at the overall picture spanning four years of performance and assembling the best team possible.

We have looked at providing cover in each of the different positions and ensuring the player profile for those positions enhance the squad overall. We are pleased and confident we have those options across the pitch.