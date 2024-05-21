Mobile phones encourage distraction and disengagement in students

Release date: 21/05/24

More than 13,430 Australian students took part in PISA 2022 which ACER conducted in Australia on behalf of and with funding from the Australian and state and territory governments.

It compared the performance of students in 81 countries and showed Australia is back in the top 10 for academic performances worldwide.

Other findings included a higher proportion of females across Australia felt nervous about exams or not being near their digital device, panicked easily and worried ‘about many things’.

Further data, from earlier this year, showed the ban on mobile phone use in public high schools saw a dramatic decrease in violent incidents.

Figures show an average 29 per cent decrease in violent incidents in Terms 3 and 4 of 2023 compared to a similar period in 2022.

This is based on all schools with secondary enrolments (131 in total) and includes onsite violence involving punching and kicking between secondary students.

Incidents in Terms 3 and 4 of 2022 (before ban) – 319

Incidents in Terms 3 and 4 of 2023 (after ban) – 228

The ban was a key election commitment to reduce distraction in the classroom and stop some of the bullying that occurs through social media, with both outcomes leading to improved learning.

The latest ACER report shows this was the right action to take.

The ‘off and away’ policy came into full effect from Term 3 last year, with some schools adopting the policy earlier during the year.

The success of the ban here in South Australia has been watched closely by other states with NSW Labor government recently announcing its own school phone ban.

Quotes

Attributable to Blair Boyer

I knew this was the right policy for our high schools as I had seen up close the damage that distraction and cyber bullying was causing at school.

The latest ACER report is further proof that we knew this was an issue and as soon as we came into Government, acted swiftly to support our students and schools.

This again shows we are on the right path.

This ban is about better academic outcomes for students free from distraction, improved social skills development, and reduced cyber bullying.

The Premier’s recent social media ban announcement is further proof that we’re not afraid to make the hard decisions to support our young people now, and into the future.