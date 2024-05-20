A Dreamer and a Doer  

Claudine Migisha is on a mission to change the world. Since she was a young girl, she’s been a vocal advocate for peace—and she’s showing no sign of slowing down. A dreamer, poet and advocate, Migisha longs to create lasting change, transforming the lives of women in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

“The more you dream and the more you follow your passion, the more things happen,” Migisha says.

Soon, Migisha will fulfill one of her most cherished dreams: obtaining a master’s in social work from DU’s Graduate School of Social Work.

Migisha, who grew up in a village in the eastern part of DRC, came to DU to network with likeminded leaders and cultivate skills to create lasting change in her native country.

“While I’m still here, with knowledge and knowing what it looks like back home, I can be a bridge between people and other places,” she says.

At just six years old, Migisha lost her parents to the ongoing civil war—a harrowing reality that ignited her passion for peace-building. She became a poet, writing and reading poems, begging for leaders to listen.

“Women are crying for peace. Children are crying for peace. So much blood is painting our lungs,” she wrote.

In high school, she continued to push for change within the school system, advocating for equality. That advocacy propelled her to college. With the help of a Master Card Foundation scholarship, Migisha attended Africa University in Zimbabwe, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology.

In 2019, Migisha founded Nguvu Ya Africa (Power of Africa). The nonprofit is dedicated to empowering women to be changemakers, delivering sustainable peace and development in the DRC. Through microgrants, the organization helps Congolese women grow their businesses, as well as teaches them practical skills like sewing.

Nguvu Ya Africa also uses educational arts initiatives—dance, theater and poetry—to advocate for peace. For many of the young people in the program, it can be a healing experience.

“It involves movement, helping people heal from their traumas using body expression,” Migisha says.

A few years after launching the nonprofit, she decided to pursue her education in the United States. Before attending DU, Migisha was a dreamer without perspective. Over the years, by engaging in robust discussions, she’s learned from other perspectives, which has enhanced her ability to write and structure grant proposals.

And it’s working. This year, Migisha received $20,000 in grant funding through the Master Card Foundation for her nonprofit.

“We kept being rejected since 2019,” she says. “It wasn’t until I met these professors that I was able to restructure my thoughts and ideas…It’s not about Claudine. It’s about the community we serve.”

In addition to her work with Nguvu Ya Africa, Migisha is a youth engagement program intern at Golden Bridge, a Boulder-based nonprofit focused on empowering people and communities through somatic, dance-based processes. There, she participates in the SomaSource leadership training program, a path designed for emerging leaders.

As Migisha prepares to embark on her next chapter, one thing is clear: Her impact will be felt beyond the boundaries of DU, leaving a legacy of empowerment and social change for generations to come.

“I always say I’m from grass to grace. I am a product of so much generosity. I feel called to replicate the same,” Migisha says. “At the end of the day, I am here. My dream came true. If I die, I will go to heaven. I was able to go to the best school in the United States.,”