"Producer Ray Mond's debut book "The Blind Archer" debuted at number One on Amazon's new release in Screenplays
MANCHESTER CENTER, VERMONT, USA, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The literary world is excited as debut author and producer Ray Mond's groundbreaking work, "The Blind Archer: Trilogy Seeing is Believing," clinches the number one spot on Amazon's new release in Screenplays and Number one hot new releases charts. This boisterous and wildly imaginative tale has captured the hearts and minds of readers worldwide, propelling it to the pinnacle of success within moments of its release.
In "The Blind Archer: Trilogy Seeing is Believing," readers are transported into a realm where destiny, humor, and the extraordinary collide. The narrative unfurls around Grant Davis, whose life takes a dramatic turn when a tragic accident robs him of sight, propelling him into an odyssey of self-discovery and destiny. Guided by a motley crew of characters, including his father, Dan "The Bullseye" Davis, whose own transformation parallels Grant's journey, and the enigmatic LaPorsha, a substance-abusing dog with a penchant for wit, Grant navigates a world filled with eccentricity and wonder. As he embraces his role as the prophesized Blind Archer, Grant confronts challenges that test his resolve, his heart, and his aim, leading to an adventure of epic proportions.
Ray Mond's remarkable literary achievement is now set to transcend the written word as "The Blind Archer" prepares to make its mark on the silver screen. With pre-production underway in the picturesque Manchester Center, Vermont area, audiences can anticipate a cinematic experience unlike any other. The producers are thrilled to announce the start of pre-production.
"The Blind Archer" is more than just a story; it's a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the extraordinary journeys that await us all. As anticipation builds for the forthcoming film adaptation, we invite you to stay connected with the latest updates by visiting www.TheBlindArcherMovie.com
