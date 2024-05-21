Lane Closure on County Route 48, Dry Ridge Road, to Begin Tuesday, May 21, 2024

A portion of County Route 48, near 1747 Dry Ridge Road, will be restricted to one lane, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, for a gas line repair. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
