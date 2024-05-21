Oat Milk Market is projected to surpass US$1.705 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 12.47%
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the oat milk market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.47% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$1.705 billion by 2029.
Oat milk has become the leading plant-based substitute, providing a thick and frothy texture besides a variety of benefits. A satisfactory neutral flavor comes from the combination of ground oats and water that goes well with the coffee and cereals. However, oat milk has less fat saturation than normal dairy milk which is usually fortified with important vitamins.
The oat drink offers a wide type of nutrients and phytochemicals including the health benefits associated with the almonds and the plant foods making it a good diet for the allergic individuals who have an intolerance to dairy or nuts. The fact that oat milk is made from oats thus, gluten-intolerant people are required to look into the certification for the grains used in the manufacture of the oat milk and also review the product labels before purchase.
The growing health and awareness trends are the primary driving force behind the oat milk market growth. Oat milk has attracted the limelight due to its health benefits. In contrast to regular milk from the dairy, it has a lower level of saturated fat that tends to get deposited into the arteries which can cause blockage. As it contains a huge amount of fibers which help in the digestion process. A lot of manufacturers of oat milk have come up with fortified varieties that contain the desired minerals such as calcium and vitamins, making them good alternatives for individuals with special diets.
Oat milk is a more health-conscious substitute for milk since it is dairy-free and also a more ethical vegan-friendly option. Oat milk has been recommended for consumers with dairy product intolerance or those having similar allergies. It is lactose-free and oat, nut, soy- and gluten-free if the oats are gluten-certified.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market thereby, increasing the oat milk market growth.
• In January 2024: The Oatly Group, which is the world’s first and largest manufacturer of oat drinks, launched two new beverage products unsweetened oat milk and super basic oat milk. Both these two products are made using different formulations while still delivering the very Oatly taste that consumers have always enjoyed.
The oat milk market, based on product is segmented into two categories namely plain and flavored. Plain is expected to account for the major share of the oat milk market. Additionally, health-conscious customers prefer lower sugar content, and the flavorless product is easy to customize by adding flavors while cooking.
The oat milk market, based on packaging form is segmented into two categories namely cartons and bottles. Cartons are expected to account for the major share of the oat milk market. While carton holds the most market value in oat milk packaging. They are lightweight, recyclable, and thus, excellent for shelf storage, hence becoming the best sustainable and convenient way for both consumers and manufacturers.
The oat milk market, based on source is segmented into two categories namely organic and conventional. Conventional is expected to account for the major share of the oat milk market. Besides that, health-conscious consumers look for organic ingredients in their food.
Based on geography, the oat milk market is expanding significantly in the North American region due to various factors. In countries like the United States, Canada, and Mexico there is a growing demand for oat milk in favorable industries, including food and beverage, and health and wellness. The demand is being driven by these nations due to growing health awareness creating an appeal for plant-based substitutes.
The research includes several key players from the oat milk market, such as Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC (Campbell Soup Company), Oatly AB, Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC, Califia Farms, LLC, Happy Planet Foods, Danone SA, HP Hood LLC (The Kaneb Family), OatMilk India, and Vvegano.
The market analytics report segments the oat milk market as follows:
• By Product
o Plain
o Flavored
• By Packaging form
o Carton
o Bottle
• By Source
o Organic
o Conventional
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Pacific Foods of Oregon, LLC (Campbell Soup Company)
• Oatly AB
• Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC
• Califia Farms, LLC
• Happy Planet Foods
• Danone SA
• HP Hood LLC (The Kaneb Family)
• OatMilk India
• Vvegano
