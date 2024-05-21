Coffee Bean Market is anticipated to reach US$35.148 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.31%
The coffee bean market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.31% from US$26.159 billion in 2022 to US$35.148 billion by 2029.
According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the coffee bean market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.31% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$35.148 billion by 2029.
— Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence
A coffee bean is generally referred to as a dry seed and roasted one used in preparing coffee. Scientifically, coffee plants are named Coffea, while their seeds contained in the red or purple fruit called coffee cherry are known as coffee beans.
Coffee beans originated from coffee cherries which are derived from fruit plants. The bean consists of chlorogenic acid, riboflavin, antioxidants, and vitamins respectively. The roasting process increases the antioxidant level found in the beans of these coffees. Coffee beans that have been concentrated offer caffeine as well as antioxidants. These also possess anti-inflammatory properties that guard one against some diseases and even increase energy levels thus overcoming depression.
The growing consumption of coffee around the globe is the primary driving force behind the coffee bean market growth. The escalation of coffee consumption is attributed to several factors such as the surge in the figures of the global population especially in towns, creating the demand for more coffee consumers. Along with this, the growth in disposable income, most notably in developing countries has contributed to the provision of daily coffee to the majority of people.
The coffee bean is a healthier replacement for milk since it is dairy-free and can be vegan-friendly. Coffee beans have become a better choice for lactose-intolerant consumers as well as those with similar allergies.
Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market thereby increasing the coffee bean market growth.
• In March 2024: The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf launched a new line of K-Cup pods, giving customers the opportunity to enjoy their favorite blends and global coffee flavors at home. The Keurig system-compatible pods introduced at Expo West 2024, ensure that you have a simple and scrumptious coffee without any hassle and time.
The coffee bean market is divided into two groups based on the type: arabica and robusta. Arabica is anticipated to dominate the coffee bean market with a major share. Arabica's smoother taste and wider flavor palate are preferred by most coffee lovers.
The coffee bean industry based on end-users classified have three categories, that is food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, and personal care. It is predicted that the coffee beans market would be occupied mostly with an involvement in the food and drinks industry. Coffee beans are preferred due to its taste and aroma in which the beans of the plants undergo the process of roasting, grinding, and brewing to make various drinks ranging from espresso to iced cold coffee to latte present in different outlets.
The coffee bean market, based on distribution channel is segmented into two categories namely online and offline. Offline is expected to account for the major share of the coffee bean market. Customers like to visit shops of the local producers to feel and smell the coffee before purchase.
The geographical coffee bean market in the North American region is showing a tremendous growth rate as a result of various factors. In countries like the United States, Canada, and Mexico there is increasing demand for coffee beans throughout the different industries, such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and personal care. These countries are the driving factor of the demand because of the rise in the population which leads to the spending power and hence the demand goes into luxury coffee places. In addition to this, the change towards specialty coffee with rich and exceptional flavoring profiles also has a positive impact on the demand for excellent coffee beans in North America.
The research includes several key players from the coffee bean market, such as Backyard Beans Coffee Company, Caribou Coffee Company, Coffee Bean Direct LLC, International Coffee & Tea, LLC, La Colombe Coffee Roasters (Chobani), Gold Coffee Company, Farmer Bros. Co., illycaffè S.p.A., and LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA.
The market analytics report segments the coffee bean market as follows:
• By Type
o Arabica
o Robusta
• By End-User
o Food and Beverage
o Pharmaceuticals
o Personal Care
• By Distribution Channel
o Online
o Offline
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Israel
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• Taiwan
• Thailand
• Indonesia
• Others
Companies Profiled:
• Backyard Beans Coffee Company
• Caribou Coffee Company
• Coffee Bean Direct LLC
• International Coffee & Tea, LLC
• La Colombe Coffee Roasters (Chobani)
• Gold Coffee Company
• Farmer Bros. Co.
• illycaffè S.p.A.
• LUIGI LAVAZZA SPA
