Italy with Friends announces new art workshop experience
The latest artistic workshop happening in the awe-inspiring Piedmont area of Northwestern Italy soonCALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Italy with Friends is excited to announce the newest art workshop experience, "A Brush with Italy," set in the breathtaking Piedmont region of northwest Italy. This immersive journey will allow artists of all levels to tap into their creativity and be inspired by the stunning landscapes and charming towns of Italy.
Choose from two groups:
-- Group One: Arrive on October 14th and Depart on October 21st
-- Group Two: Arrive on October 21st and Depart on October 28th
REMINDER: Confirmation and Deposit Deadline for Group 1 is on June 15th
This exclusive workshop, led by experienced instructors, offers an intimate setting with personal attention to help hone a person's artistic skills. Only 6 spaces per week are available, ensuring a focused and enriching experience.
Trip Details:
- Duration: 7 days, 8 nights (*airfare not included)
- Cost:
-- $6,800 for a double room
-- $7,400 for a single room
- All-inclusive package featuring:
-- Transportation
-- Meals and drinks
-- Tickets to events and excursions
-- Wine tastings and cheese tasting
-- Tips and taxes
Call and email Debra or Gianpiero at 843-304-6435 | italywithfriends.it@gmail.com to secure a spot on this amazing trip.
For information on the art classes call or email Mary Ann at 949-212-4691, maryannford2@yahoo.com
Don't miss the chance to paint, explore, and savor the beauty of Italy with like-minded creatives.
Website: https://maryannbrowningford.net
Mary Ann Ford
Italy With Friends
