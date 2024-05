Italy with Friends announces new art workshop experience

The latest artistic workshop happening in the awe-inspiring Piedmont area of Northwestern Italy soon

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Italy with Friends is excited to announce the newest art workshop experience, "A Brush with Italy," set in the breathtaking Piedmont region of northwest Italy. This immersive journey will allow artists of all levels to tap into their creativity and be inspired by the stunning landscapes and charming towns of Italy.A creative and immersive journey is happening with "Italy with Friends" in the picturesque Piedmont region of northwest Italy."A Brush with Italy," a unique art workshop experience where artists of all levels can unleash their creativity amidst the stunning landscapes that inspire.Choose from two groups:-- Group One: Arrive on October 14th and Depart on October 21st-- Group Two: Arrive on October 21st and Depart on October 28thREMINDER: Confirmation and Deposit Deadline for Group 1 is on June 15thThis exclusive workshop, led by experienced instructors, offers an intimate setting with personal attention to help hone a person's artistic skills. Only 6 spaces per week are available, ensuring a focused and enriching experience.Trip Details:- Duration: 7 days, 8 nights (*airfare not included)- Cost:-- $6,800 for a double room-- $7,400 for a single room- All-inclusive package featuring:-- Transportation-- Meals and drinks-- Tickets to events and excursions-- Wine tastings and cheese tasting-- Tips and taxesREMINDER: Confirmation and Deposit Deadline for Group 1 is on June 15thCall and email Debra or Gianpiero at 843-304-6435 | italywithfriends.it@gmail.com to secure a spot on this amazing trip.For information on the art classes call or email Mary Ann at 949-212-4691, maryannford2@yahoo.comDon't miss the chance to paint, explore, and savor the beauty of Italy with like-minded creatives.Website: https://maryannbrowningford.net