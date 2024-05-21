Japan Ambassador Kazuya pays courtesy visit to Tulfo

Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines H.E. Endo Kazuya paid a courtesy visit in the Office of Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo yesterday, May 20.

During said visit, Sen. Idol, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Migrant Workers, asked about the current condition of OFWs in Japan which has reached to approximately 230,000 in number - most of them being high-skilled experts like nurses and engineers.

As Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Energy, Tulfo also discussed his proposed Waste-to-Energy (WTE) bill to Kazuya, stressing that WTE has long existed in Japan that's why it is important that he gets input from the Japanese government to improve his measure.

When it comes to the field of economic investment, Kazuya mentioned the financial incentives that investors in the Philippines receive from Japan.

"Ito raw ay magiging isang paraan para ma-engganyo ang mga Japanese investors na manatili at magdala pa ng karagdagang negosyo sa ating bansa," Tulfo said.

The Senator from Isabela and Davao said he will discuss this concern in the Technical Working Group of the Committee on Ways and Means where he is Vice Chairman.

On the other hand, Kazuya praised President Bongbong Marcos Jr. in his foreign affairs policy in all areas including the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

As part of Japan's support to the Philippines, Kazuya reiterated the promised 507-million-dollar Official Development Aid Loan under the JAPAN International Cooperation Agency (JICA) for the addition of five 97-meter-long multi-mission maritime patrol vessels for our Philippine Coast Guard.

Japan Ambassador to PH, nagcourtesy visit kay Tulfo

Nag-courtesy call si Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines H.E. Endo Kazuya sa tanggapan ni Senator Idol Raffy Tulfo kahapon, May 20.

Sa kanyang pagbisita, kinumusta ni Sen. Idol na Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Migrants Workers ang kalagayan ng mga OFWs sa Japan na umaabot na sa humigit kumulang 230,000 ang bilang. At karamihan daw sa kanila ay high-skilled experts tulad ng nurses at engineers.

Bilang Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Energy, tinalakay ni Sen. Tulfo kay Ambassador Kazuya ang kanyang Waste-to-Energy (WTE) bill na puspusan niyang isinusulong. Matagal nang laganap sa Japan ang WTE kaya importante ang input na makukuha niya mula sa Japanese government para mas mapaganda pa ang kanyang panukalang batas.

Pagdating naman sa larangan ng economic investment, binanggit ni Ambassador Kazuya ang hinggil sa financial incentives na natatangap ng investors sa Pilipinas mula sa Japan. Ito raw ay magiging isang paraan para ma-engganyo ang mga Japanese investors na manatili at magdala pa ng karagdagang negosyo sa ating bansa.

Sinabi naman ni Sen. Idol na kanya naman itong tatalakayin sa Technical Working Group ng Committee on Ways and Means kung saan siya ay Vice Chairman.

Sa kabilang banda, pinuri ni Ambassador Kazuya si Pangulong Bongbong Marcos Jr. sa kanyang foreign affrairs policy sa lahat ng larangan kasama na dito ang tungkol sa West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Sa huli, nangako si Ambassador Kazuya ng 507-million-dollar Official Development Aid Loan sa ilalim ng JAPAN International Cooperation Agency (JICA) para sa karagdagan pang limang 97-meter-long multi-mission maritime patrol vessels para sa ating Philippine Coast Guard.