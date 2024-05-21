COFA Citizens Have Less Than Two Weeks to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance

HONOLULU – COFA citizens who were affected by the Aug. 8 wildfires and high winds on Maui have less than two weeks to apply for FEMA disaster assistance for their related losses.

The application period for COFA citizens ends Friday, May 31.

Federal benefits were extended to COFA citizens living on Maui when President Biden signed the Compact of Free Association Amendments Act of 2024. Among those eligible to apply for FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program are citizens of the Republic of Palau, the Federated States of Micronesia and the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

To apply, COFA citizens should call 808-784-1952 or visit the Lahaina Disaster Recovery Center at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa, 200 Nohea Kai Drive. Phone lines are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. HST Monday to Friday; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. HST Saturday; closed Sundays.

Survivors who are waiting to be placed in units offered under FEMA’s Direct Lease program can also call

808-784-1600. Leave your nine-digit FEMA registration number and a phone number where you can be reached, and a caseworker will return your call within 24 hours.

FEMA assistance may address a range of serious disaster-related needs including temporary housing and replacement of essential personal property when the damage is not covered by insurance. It also covers disaster-related funeral, medical, dental, moving-and-storage and childcare expenses.

FEMA also offers financial assistance for accessibility that includes support for ramps, railings and other modifications to ensure your residence is accessible.

FEMA grants are nontaxable, do not have to be repaid, and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid or other federal benefits.

For the latest information on the Maui wildfire recovery efforts, visit mauicounty.gov, mauirecovers.org, fema.gov/disaster/4724 and Hawaii Wildfires - YouTube. Follow FEMA on social media: @FEMARegion9 and facebook.com/fema. You can also get disaster assistance information from the U.S. Small Business Administration and download an application at sba.gov/hawaii-wildfires.