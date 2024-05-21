Vietnamese retailers team up with New Zealand agency to import premium products

VIETNAM, May 21 -

HCM CITY — The New Zealand Trade and Enterprise (NZTE) will partner with two retailers — AEON and Lotte — to bring quality New Zealand food and beverage products to Vietnamese consumers and increase the options available in the country’s market.

The co-operation agreement comes on the heels of New Zealand's ‘Made with Care’ global campaign in Việt Nam. Launched in 2021, the campaign continues a collaboration that highlights the strong trade partnership between the two countries in the food and beverage industry.

According to NZTE, the food and beverage industry plays a central role in the trade relationship between Việt Nam and New Zealand, taking up 84 per cent of New Zealand’s exports to Việt Nam and totaling NZ$790 million (US$481 million) in 2023. Key products imported into Việt Nam include apples, kiwifruit, dairy and wine.

"Such positive outcomes suggest great potential for both countries to build upon the momentum and seize the next valuable opportunities for mutual benefits," the NZTE said in a statement.

Scott James, the Consul General and Trade Commissioner for New Zealand in Việt Nam said: “We’re continuously seeking valuable opportunities to continue building our relationship with Việt Nam through enhanced business partnerships that will create mutually beneficial growth."

Lee Yong Ho, Product Group Senior Director of Lotte Mart Vietnam, said as Vietnamese consumers increasingly lean towards healthier eating and care more about what goes into their food as well as sustainability issues like packaging and the use of pesticides and GMOs, the campaign is well-timed for Việt Nam’s current food and beverage market.

The 'Made with Care' ethos embodies values that are unique to New Zealand’s food and beverage products, which is reflected in the five core values of the 'Made with Care' global campaign. These include ensuring products are safe, tasty, nutritious, ethical, and of premium quality. They also embody a responsibility to both people and nature, with an inherent understanding that if the natural world is healthy, so too are the people.

The cultivation, production, harvesting, and preservation processes of these products also leverage expertise and technological innovation to minimise negative impacts on the natural environment, showcasing their efforts to conserve resources and safeguard human health. — VNS