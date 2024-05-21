Celebrating Kauaʻi’s First Law Day Art Contest

District Family Court Judge Gregory Meyers congratulates the Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle School student winners of the Fifth Circuit’s 2024 Law Day Art Contest. From left, Pohai Kaupu Brown (third place), Alyssa Agpaoa (first place), and Cindy Lin (second place).

LIHU‘E, Hawaiʻi – Seven eighth grade students from Chiefess Kamakahelei Middle School helped the Fifth Judicial Circuit on Kauaʻi hold its first-ever Law Day Art Contest by submitting original works of art representing the theme “The Rule of Law and Lady Justice.”

Participants took a field trip to the Puʻuhonua Kaulike Judiciary Complex on May 10, where they publicly unveiled their works of art. Three winners were announced by the Fifth Circuit’s Aloha Committee:

First Place – Alyssa Agpaoa

Second Place – Cindy Lin

Third Place – Pohai Kaupu Brown

Each received a gift bag and certificates of achievement provided by the Judiciary, along with gift cards thanks to the graciousness of their academic coach who made the event happen.

The contest was organized by Fifth Circuit District Family Judge Gregory H. Meyers following his visit with three Chiefess Kamakahelei classes during National Judicial Outreach Week in March.

Judge Meyers congratulated the winners and thanked each of the students for sharing their visions of the ideals that are enshrined in our system of justice. He also expressed his thanks to the First Circuit staff who coordinate Oʻahu’s Law Day art contest for their support and guidance in launching this civics education engagement. The Fifth Circuit looks forward to expanding the art contest to more schools in the future.

Law Day is an annual event, originally conceived in 1957 when American Bar Association President Charles Rhynes envisioned a national day to mark our commitment to the Rule of Law. The following year, President Dwight D. Eisenhower established the first Law Day. In 1961 Congress issued a joint resolution designating May 1 as the official date.