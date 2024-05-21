Public Notice for Vacancy 01/2024

The Administration office of the Ministry wish to inform all those who had applied for the three vacant positions below in January 2024 that the recommended candidates for the respective positions had been selected through the SIG Recruitment and Selection process for further deliberation.

Deputy Secretary Deputy Director Water Resource Security Guard

Due to the large number of applications received by our office and other factors, we were not able to respond to each of you individually. The Ministry therefore would like to sincerely thank you all for showing interest to work for the Ministry through your very impressive applications and interviews. We wish you all the best in your future endeavors and please do not hesitate to send us your applications in the future.

From: The Corporate Service Office

MMERE Press