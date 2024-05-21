Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,299 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,669 in the last 365 days.

Kirke Woods management topic of June 6 public meeting

BEVINGTON, Iowa - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting a public meeting to discuss past and future management of the 474-acre Kirke Woods Wildlife Area, on June 6, at 5:30 p.m., at the Bevington City Hall.

Anyone with an interest in management of forest resources is encouraged to attend.

Any person attending the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

For more information, contact Chad Paup wildlife biologist, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, at 515-238-5708.

You just read:

Kirke Woods management topic of June 6 public meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more