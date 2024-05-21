Kirke Woods management topic of June 6 public meeting

BEVINGTON, Iowa - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is hosting a public meeting to discuss past and future management of the 474-acre Kirke Woods Wildlife Area, on June 6, at 5:30 p.m., at the Bevington City Hall.

Anyone with an interest in management of forest resources is encouraged to attend.

Any person attending the public meeting and has special requirements such as those related to mobility or hearing impairments should contact the DNR or ADA Coordinator at 515-725-8200, Relay Iowa TTY Service 800-735-7942, or Webmaster@dnr.iowa.gov, and advise of specific needs.

For more information, contact Chad Paup wildlife biologist, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, at 515-238-5708.