Boil advisory issued for City of Bayard

BAYARD, Iowa -- A boil advisory has been issued for the City of Bayard in Guthrie County due to depressurization of the entire system.

More than 200 connections are affected. Operators were unable to isolate a leaking valve while conducting repairs to the system, and had to take the water tower offline, resulting in pressure loss. Once repairs are completed the affected area will be disinfected and flushed.

City officials are notifying residents via boil advisory public notices around town.

Officials say there is no reason to believe water quality has been compromised, but as a precaution, customers are encouraged to boil water that will be consumed or used for food preparation. Water should be boiled for two minutes and allowed to cool before use. Water is safe to use for showering, laundry, general washing and outdoor use without boiling.

Two sets of bacteria samples will be collected for testing. The boil advisory will be lifted once two consecutive sets of bacterial samples have tested negative for bacteria.