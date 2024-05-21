Submit Release
Iowa’s 2024 Air Monitoring Network Plan Available for Public Review and Comment

The air monitoring network plan will assist the Iowa DNR in its efforts to monitor the quality of Iowa’s air and to keep the public aware of air quality problems.

The plan is required by EPA’s national ambient air monitoring regulations. It contains detailed information about the location and purpose of any monitor in Iowa’s air monitoring network that produces data for comparison with national ambient air quality standards. The plan and comments will be submitted to EPA after a 30-day review period. The 2024 Air Monitoring Network Plan is available by clicking here or going to www.iowadnr.gov/airpublicinput.

The Air Quality Bureau must receive all public comments by June 16, 2024. Comments may be sent by electronic mail to Brian.Hutchins@dnr.iowa.gov. Please include “2024 Air Monitoring Network Plan” in the subject line of the e-mail.

