FORREST DAY HITS THE STAGE WITH QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, ACTION BRONSON, DOMINIC FIKE, AND CANNONS AT BOTTLEROCK MAY 26
EINPresswire.com/ -- Eighteen years after he began captivating crowds with his band in the Bay Area building an ever-loyal cult following, Forrest Day is set to hit The Verizon Stage on Sunday, May 26 for a high energy, hour long set as part of a lineup featuring Queens of the Stone Age, Action Bronson, Dominic Fike, Cannons and others.
Launched in 2013, Bottlerock Napa Valley the famed three-day music wine food and brew festival in Napa, CA also features headliners Stevie Nicks, Megan Thee Stallion, St. Vincent, Nelly, Miike Snow, Bebe Rexha, Pearl Jam, Maná, Kali Uchis, The Kid Leroi, My Morning Jacket, T-Pain and Tower of Power.
“As much as I love making records, my real weapon, and what separates us is our live show. One of our trademarks from the beginning has been a blend of genres – jazz funk, traditional ska, hip-hop and rock n roll, all infused with a punk rock spirit,” Day adds.
Day will soon be dropping his new album RIGHT ON TIME later this year, touched by industry heavyweights Mark Needham (The Killers, Fleetwood Mac, Imagine Dragons) and Greg Wells (Twenty One Pilots, Katy Perry)
Tour Dates
Fri May 24 @8:00 PM with The Record Company- The Garden, Napa
Sat May 25 @8:00 PM with Gogol Bordello- UC Theater, Berkeley
Sun May 26 @12:00 PM Bottlerock Verizon Stage- Napa
