Hilgard Analytics Releases Spring 2024 Edition of ‘The Hottest and Coldest Housing Markets in America’ Research Report

WEST HOLLYWOOD , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hilgard Analytics (Hilgard) today announced the release of their Spring 2024 edition of ‘The Hottest and Coldest Housing Markets in America’ real estate research report. Leveraging data from Zillow, Hilgard ranks the fastest and slowest-growing single-family housing and apartment rental markets for the last year and expertly analyzes what this means for the overall national market. The report also ranks the most expensive and least expensive housing markets. Complete with easy-to-process charts and graphs, the report is a digestible and highly actionable executive summary and analysis that can assist realtors, renters, home buyers, sellers, and economic development officials.

“We’re thrilled to be launching our Spring 2024 national housing market report and believe it will be an immensely helpful guide for key stakeholders throughout the market,” said Joshua Baum, Founder and CEO, Hilgard Analytics. “Our goal is to distill dozens of pages of data and complex findings into easy-to-ready reports that can be of massive value to industry leaders.”

Hilgard conducts in-depth research into housing markets at the national, regional, and subregional levels to offer insights into trends in prices, rents, and vacancy rates. The mission is to place clients a step ahead of the competition. Customers may use the information to make informed decisions about where and when to make acquisitions, property improvements, and liquidations.

In addition to Residential Real Estate Market studies and analysis, Hilgard also specializes in Zoning and Land Use Consulting, Demographic Studies, LGBTQ+ Community Research, GIS Services, Grant Writing, Labor Market Analysis, Commercial Real Estate Market Studies, and more. Hilgard seeks to drive positive change in real estate and economic development by leveraging the power of data to make informed and accurate decisions that transform localities into vibrant, sustainable, and adaptive ecosystems. At Hilgard, data is harnessed as a fulcrum for empowerment, collaboration, and enlightenment. Highly detailed, accurate, and relevant research reports by Hilgard can help leaders become aligned and drive inspired decisions that are grounded in truth.

The Hilgard team brings extensive experience in politics, city government, economics, urban and regional planning, and policy studies to its clients. Hilgard has been mentioned in multiple news and trade publications including California Listings, The Real Deal, Urbanize, Planetizen, and Westside Today.

Joshua Baum can be made available for select in-person interviews with television news media in the Los Angeles region and select phone or Zoom-based interviews with media outlets nationwide.

To learn more about Hilgard research reports and other services, visit https://www.hilgard-analytics.com/.

About Hilgard Analytics: Hilgard Analytics is a socially conscious real estate and economic development research firm based in West Hollywood, California. Hilgard specializes in the use of data to guide individuals and organizations through their present challenges and navigate toward a strategically charted future. The organization includes a team of experts skilled in urban planning, economic research, and community engagement. Its proficiencies span across a multitude of sectors encompassing government bodies, private developers, non-profit entities, and community groups.

