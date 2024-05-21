5/20/24 – NEW EDUCATIONAL KIOSK UNVEILED AT DIAMOND HEAD STATE MONUMENT

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR DAWN CHANG

CHAIRPERSON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 20, 2024

NEW EDUCATIONAL KIOSK UNVEILED AT DIAMOND HEAD STATE MONUMENT

Click on photo to view video

(HONOLULU) – Waikīkī Elementary students led an oli (chant) that echoed through the tunnel entrance to Diamond Head (Lēʻahi) State Monument this morning, to celebrate the culmination of a year-long project that partnered the school with the DLNR Division of State Parks (DSP).

As part of this year’s curriculum, Waikīkī Elementary’s third, fourth and fifth graders explored and studied different aspects of Lēʻahi, including its history, culture, and native plants found at the crater. The goal of the project was to take what the students learned and share it with visitors to Diamond Head through an educational kiosk and life-sized ʻiwa (frigatebird) mosaic. The kiosk greets guests as they make their way to the start of the trailhead. With a lot of student and teacher enthusiasm and creativity, and a little guidance and support from DSP and other community experts, their efforts were on full display at today’s unveiling and blessing ceremony.

“We’re thrilled at the opportunity to engage with students and the community in showcasing the talents and creativity of our youth,” said Alan Carpenter, DSP Assistant Administrator. “Projects like this have lasting effects. It’s an opportunity for students to grow into stewards of our parks and natural resources and a way to teach others about some of what makes Hawai‘i special.”

More than one hundred students and their teachers hiked the mile from Waikīkī Elementary to Diamond Head to participate in the event. In addition to educational signage, QR codes on the signs connect visitors to videos featuring students and experts to learn more.

Carpenter added: “By the time these students graduate high school, anywhere from five to seven million visitors will have passed the kiosk, interacted, and hopefully learned something new about Lēʻahi.”

# # #

RESOURCES

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)

HD Video – Diamond Head Kiosk and Mosaic Unveiling – media clips (May 20, 2024)

https://vimeo.com/948509085

Photographs – Diamond Head Kiosk and Mosaic Unveiling (May 20, 2024)

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/ihaierdrnnspofn0rpzzn/AOEN4tTBHfUFurrOOYBTcc0?rlkey=27cb3d427ncnra28ku9qxaovi&st=ng7ac3a3&dl=0

Media Contact:

Ryan Aguilar

Communications Specialist

Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources

[email protected]