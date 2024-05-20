The Dworshak Elk Working Group and its members

To select members of this group, an email was sent to all Unit 10A hunters that hunted the unit within the past 3 years. Interested individuals were invited to apply to be a part of the group. From the list of applicants, a group of individuals were interviewed by a selection committee. The selection committee took into consideration who would be the best fit to represent 3 hunter types (rifle, muzzleloader and archery).

Other stakeholder groups represented in this group include individuals that are influenced by fall hunting in Dworshak area (landowners, outfitters and sportsperson groups).

Members of this working group have been selected and will meet several times between now and fall 2024 to learn and discuss the issues surrounding elk management. Each of the 12 members, who they represent, and their contact information is listed below. If you have ideas you would like this working group to consider, you are encouraged to contact them and let them know your thoughts.