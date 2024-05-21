Submit Release
New Book "Enough Is Enough!" Exposes the Decline and Failure of American Education

Enough Is Enough! Exposing the education system after their failed attempt to label and drug my son.

In 1991, just ten days into first grade, a teacher told the author that her six-year-old son was “mentally handicapped” and would need medication to learn. She disagreed.

Respected Principal and Educator Highlights the Urgency of Educational Reform

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In her thought-provoking new book titled "Enough Is Enough!," Barbie Rivera, a seasoned educator and principal of a highly successful private school, explores the critical issues affecting today’s American education system. As both an educator and a mother, Rivera offers a distinctive perspective, detailing the challenges that parents and children face in the educational landscape.

Published this week and now available on Amazon.com, Rivera's book not only critiques but also provides insights into why a growing number of parents are turning to homeschooling or private schooling alternatives. Drawing from her own experiences and observations, Rivera reveals the systemic flaws that compel many parents to seek different educational paths for their children.

Central to "Enough Is Enough!" is Rivera's personal struggle to shield her son from the labels and medication promoted by school authorities. Her compelling narrative underscores the harmful effects of the medicalization of education and advocates for a return to a more compassionate and holistic approach to teaching and learning.

The book examines historical shifts in educational philosophy, highlighting the influence of key figures such as Wilhelm Wundt, Ivan Pavlov, and John D. Rockefeller Sr., whose ideologies have shaped the current educational landscape. Rivera's astute observations challenge educators, parents, and policymakers to reassess the core principles of education and adopt a more empathetic and inclusive approach.

Donagh Healy, founder of the Ireland chapter of Children's Health Defense, commended Rivera's steadfast dedication to reforming the educational system, emphasizing the book's significance for readers concerned with the future of education globally.

"Enough Is Enough!" is not just a memoir but also a call to action. It encourages readers to engage in the dialogue on education reform and advocates for a system that values individuality, empathy, and holistic development.

In its first week on Amazon, the book rose in three Amazon Best Seller lists, notably reaching #11 on the Best Sellers in Education Reform & Policy book list.

For more information, to request a review copy, or to arrange an interview with Barbie Rivera, please contact press@barbierivera.com.

