Governor Cooper Hosts Military Appreciation Month Celebration, Recognizes North Carolina Servicemembers

NORTH CAROLINA, May 20 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper hosted a Military Appreciation Month celebration at the Executive Mansion to honor servicemen and women. The Governor was joined by North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Secretary Grier Martin as they celebrated those serving in the armed forces, their families and loved ones. During the ceremony, NC Air National Guard Senior Master Sergeant Lisa Robertson performed the national anthem and the Seymour Johnson Air Force Base Honor Guard presented the colors.

“North Carolina is proud to be the most military friendly state in the country, and we are thankful to our brave servicemembers who risk their lives to defend our freedoms,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “We will continue to show our gratitude and support our men and women in uniform as they transition to civilian life.”

“North Carolina’s military families and veterans are a strong pillar of our communities and we will continue to support them during their time in the military and as they transition to civilian life,” said North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Secretary Grier Martin. “This Military Appreciation Month, we recognize and honor the sacrifices of servicemembers who risk their lives to protect our nation and their families.”

At the event, Governor Cooper signed a proclamation declaring May as Military Appreciation Month in North Carolina. North Carolina is home to more than 115,000 active-duty military personnel and their families as well as over 720,000 military veterans.

Governor Cooper is committed to supporting North Carolina’s veterans. In February, The Governor hosted a military roundtable with NCWorks Veterans services to speak with veterans about the transition to civilian life. NCWorks has 52 specially-trained professionals, who are veterans themselves, who work to help other veterans find quality jobs and training opportunities across the state. They encourage employers to hire veterans and help translate military skills into experience that employers can recognize. Visit veterans.NCWorks.gov to learn more about job opportunities for veterans.

The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs works to ensure veterans and their loved ones are aware of and maximize benefits and resources available to them. Through their 12 offices across the state, DMVA provides free services and have helped veterans claim and receive more than $45 million in compensation.

Read the proclamation.

