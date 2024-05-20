BioMed Nutrition Unveils Groundbreaking NeuroGen® for Optimal Nerve Health and Enhanced Well-being

Scottsdale, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scottsdale, Arizona -

BioMed Nutrition, under the leadership of Dr. Michael Fitzmaurice, M.D., Owner and CEO, is proud to announce the launch of NeuroGen®, a nerve support supplement. Created from the expertise of a seasoned nerve surgeon, NeuroGen® offers a natural, simple, and practical approach to nutrition and wellness. The manufacturing and quality control processes adhere to the highest industry standards, ensuring that every batch of NeuroGen® is safe and pure. NeuroGen® is a natural and practical solution for nerve support.

BioMed Nutrition NeuroGen®

NeuroGen® is a nerve support supplement crafted by a top nerve surgeon with expertise in anti-aging and nutrition. NeuroGen® isn't just another health supplement—it is a targeted solution for those managing nerve conditions.

With his extensive knowledge and dedication to advancing nerve health, Dr. Michael Fitzmaurice has meticulously developed NeuroGen® after years of research.

NeuroGen® contains twelve (12) key ingredients meticulously combined to nurture nerves at the cellular level. These include Methylcobalamin Vitamin B12, Vitamin D3, Vitamin B6, N-acetyl L-cysteine, Acetyl L-Carnitine HCL, Curcumin, R-alpha Lipoic Acid, Serratiopeptidase, Benfotiamine, Bromelain, Coenzyme Q10, Bioperine® Black Pepper, and Extract. Each ingredient is chosen for its unique role in nerve health. Unlike other nerve supplements on the market, NeuroGen® delivers synergistic therapeutic levels.

"NeuroGen® is the result of meticulous research and commitment to providing the best in nerve care," said Dr. Fitzmaurice. "The approach is to harness the power of simple, natural ingredients combined with scientific rigor. Two clinical trials were conducted and published in peer-reviewed journals on the benefit of NeuroGen® to improve results after nerve surgery with faster recovery and better outcomes than patients who did not take the supplement. Over 400 research articles back the ingredients and the doses available in the NeuroGen® product."

NeuroGen® offers this powerful formula for less than $65 per month, presently on special for $49.99. This reduced price is a substantial savings compared to sourcing each ingredient separately, which could cost users over $220.

For those ready to take control of nerve health and reduce reliance on prescriptions, visit www.BioMedNutrition.com to learn more. NeuroGen® is about living better. To experience NeuroGen®'s full benefits, take the recommended three (3) tablets of NeuroGen® twice daily (2x) for at least thirty (30) days. Please consult with a healthcare provider for personalized advice.

For additional information about NeuroGen® or to purchase, please visit www.BioMedNutrition.com. Dr. Michael Fitzmaurice and his team at BioMed Nutrition invite patients to discover the benefits of enhanced nerve support. While NeuroGen® is generally safe for most individuals, it may not suit those with specific conditions or allergies. Please consult a healthcare provider before starting any new supplement or contact Dr. Fitzmaurice for a free consultation.

Dr. Michael Fitzmaurice, Peripheral Nerve Surgeon, CEO & Founder of NeuroGen®, and Anti-Aging Specialist

About Dr. Michael Fitzmaurice:

Dr. Michael Fitzmaurice, M.D., is the Founder and CEO of BioMed Nutrition, located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Trained in general medicine and specialized in hand surgery, Dr. Fitzmaurice started his nerve surgery and anti-aging practice in 2007. His profound commitment to integrating medical science with natural nutritional solutions led to the establishment of BioMed Nutrition in 2011.

Under his leadership, BioMed Nutrition has pioneered the development of NeuroGen®, a nerve support supplement launched in 2014 after extensive research that began in 2012. This product is designed to enhance nerve health using natural ingredients and is tailored to combat nerve-related challenges. Dr. Fitzmaurice's expertise is reflected in NeuroGen®, as well as in his patented techniques in endoscopic hand surgery and various scholarly publications.

Dr. Fitzmaurice is an active member of several anti-aging and functional medicine organizations, contributing to advancements in these fields. His work has gained recognition through his presentation co-hosted by Dr. Fitzmaurice and Dr. Mehmet Oz, the TV personality from "The Dr. Oz Show," where Dr. Fitzmaurice shared insights into nerve health and anti-aging strategies using NeuroGen®.

https://youtu.be/jqRSLJ93UQM

Dr. Fitzmaurice continues to innovate in health supplements, focusing on enhancing life quality through natural, practical solutions.

###

For more information about BioMed Nutrition, contact the company here:



BioMed Nutrition

Dr. Michael Fitzmaurice

1-602-223-0261

drfitz@biomednutrition.com

7350 E La Junta Rd., Scottsdale, AZ., 85255



Dr. Michael Fitzmaurice