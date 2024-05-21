2nd Annual National Trauma Awareness Month Event at One Brooklyn Health Brookdale Hospital
EINPresswire.com/ -- One Brooklyn Health Brookdale Hospital is proud to announce the 2nd Annual National Trauma Awareness Month event, scheduled to take place on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 10:00 AM. The event will be held at the Brookdale Hospital Alumni Khan Auditorium, located at 555 Rockaway Parkway, Brooklyn, NY.
This month marks National Trauma Awareness Month, an initiative aimed at raising awareness about the numerous tragedies that lead to trauma. As a Level 2 Trauma Center serving the East Brooklyn communities of Brownsville, East New York, East Flatbush, and Canarsie, OBH Brookdale Hospital is dedicated to providing critical care and education to prevent and manage trauma.
Last year’s inaugural event featured a powerful panel discussion with trauma survivors who shared their experiences and expressed gratitude to the Brookdale staff who played a crucial role in their recovery. The emotional reunion of survivors and their caregivers left not a single dry eye in the room.
This year's event promises to be equally impactful, with another panel discussion featuring survivors who defied the odds and triumphed over their traumatic experiences. Dr. Rami Abdel-Naby, Chief of the Trauma Surgery, Trauma Medical Director, emphasizes the diverse nature of trauma: “Many people think trauma is all about violence with gunshots, stabbings, and assaults. However, the most common traumas we see include vehicle accidents, head injuries from not wearing helmets, and seniors falling. This event aims to educate the community and raise awareness.”
In addition to honoring trauma survivors, the OBH Brookdale Trauma Team will recognize the dedicated staff who support patients throughout their trauma journey. Departments such as the Emergency Department (ED), Intensive Care Unit (ICU), surgical nurses, security, respiratory therapy, pharmacy, and more will be celebrated for their invaluable contributions.
The event will also highlight community partners who collaborate with OBH Brookdale, including Elite Learners (Community Responders), God Squad (Spiritual Community Responders), and Central Brooklyn Development, among others.
OBH Brookdale Hospital is committed to being the community hospital for East Brooklyn, not only providing quality healthcare but also offering education and awareness to help residents stay safe. This important event will be live-streamed for those unable to attend in person.
Live Stream link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_blS6vygaR66s72l7fIqmaA
About One Brooklyn Health
One Brooklyn Health Brookdale Hospital is dedicated to serving the East Brooklyn community with comprehensive healthcare services, education, and support. Our mission is to provide exceptional care and promote health and wellness for all residents. To learn more about OBH visit https://onebrooklynhealth.org/
Sharon Leid
