United States Ophthalmic Market Size to Surpass Around US$ 36.50 Billion 2031, Recording a CAGR of 8.6%, Report by CoherentMI

The United States ophthalmic market involves products associated with eye care such as contact lenses, intraocular lenses, ophthalmic drugs, and surgical equipment. They are majorly used for correcting refractive errors, cataract surgery, and retinal disorders.

Burlingame, May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoherentMI published a report, titled, United States Ophthalmic Market was valued at US$ 15.90 Billion in the year 2023, and is anticipated to reach a US$ 36.50 Billion by 2031, with growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during forecast period 2023-2031.



Market Dynamics:

The United States Ophthalmic Market is driven by the increasing prevalence of eye diseases such as cataracts, glaucoma, and age-related macular degeneration. Additionally, the growing geriatric population in the United States is also contributing to the rising demand for ophthalmic devices and treatments. Moreover, technological advancements in ophthalmic devices, increasing healthcare expenditure, and a growing awareness about eye health are further fueling the market growth.

Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Study Period 2023 - 2031 Base Year of Estimation 2022 CAGR 8.6% Largest Market Northeast Market Concentration High Major Players Novartis AG, AbbVie, Merck & Co., Inc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. and Among Others. Segments Covered By Drug Class, By Dosage Form, By Distribution Channel, By Indication, By Region Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Growth Drivers • Aging Population and Prevalence of Eye Diseases

• Rising awareness and health consciousness among consumers Restraints & Challenges • High cost of ophthalmic drugs

Key Market Takeaways:

The United States Ophthalmic Market Size is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period 2023-2031, owing to the rising demand for advanced eye care treatments and the surge in online pharmacy sales.

On the basis of drug class, the anti-inflammatory drug segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to its effectiveness in treating various eye conditions.

In terms of dosage form, eye drops are anticipated to lead the market, driven by the convenience and ease of use they offer.

By indication, dry eye syndrome is expected to dominate the market, highlighting the prevalence of this condition among the population.

Hospital pharmacies are expected to be the dominant distribution channel, ensuring access to ophthalmic medications for patients across the country.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the region, supported by a well-established healthcare infrastructure and a high demand for eye care products.

Key players operating in the United States Ophthalmic Market include Novartis AG, AbbVie, Merck & Co., Inc, and other leading pharmaceutical companies. These companies are focusing on product innovation and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market presence and cater to the growing needs of consumers. Overall, the market is poised for significant growth opportunities, driven by technological advancements and changing consumer preferences in the healthcare industry.





Market Trends:

One key trend in the United States Ophthalmic Market is the rising adoption of advanced surgical techniques such as minimally invasive surgeries and laser treatments for eye disorders. These procedures offer quicker recovery times and better outcomes for patients, driving their popularity among healthcare providers and patients alike. Another trend is the increasing focus on personalized medicine in ophthalmology, with the development of customized treatment plans based on patients' genetic factors and disease characteristics. This personalized approach is expected to improve treatment efficacy and patient satisfaction in the ophthalmic market.

Recent Development:

In August 2023, Astellas Pharma Inc, said that IZERVAY approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

In March 2023, a strategic alliance was formed between Hovione and Ripple Therapeutics to leverage Ripple Therapeutics Epidel platform for purpose other than eye care.

Read a complete market research report, "United States Ophthalmic Market Size And Share Analysis - Growth Trends And Forecasts (2023 - 2031)", Published by CoherentMI.

Market Opportunities:

The United States Ophthalmic Market presents two key market opportunities that are driving growth and innovation within the industry.

Rising Demand for Anti-inflammatory Drugs in Ophthalmology

With an increasing prevalence of eye diseases and disorders such as uveitis, scleritis, and conjunctivitis, there is a growing demand for anti-inflammatory drugs in ophthalmology. The anti-inflammatory drug segment is expected to dominate the market, owing to its effectiveness in treating inflammation and pain in the eyes. Patients are seeking advanced treatment options for chronic eye conditions, leading to the widespread adoption of these drugs. Pharmaceutical companies are focusing on developing new and improved anti-inflammatory medications to cater to this growing demand.

Surge in Online Pharmacies for Ophthalmic Products

The rise of online pharmacies has revolutionized the way consumers purchase healthcare products, including ophthalmic medications. The eye drop segment is expected to dominate the market, with a significant portion of these products being sold through online pharmacies. Convenience, affordability, and a wide range of options are driving consumers to opt for online platforms to purchase their eye care products. This trend is expected to continue, with online pharmacies gaining traction in the market and offering a seamless shopping experience for customers.

United States Ophthalmic Market Segmentation:

By Drug Class Anti-inflammatory Drugs Anti-infective Drugs Anti-glaucoma Drugs Anti-VEGF Agents Others (Lubricants and Artificial Tears, etc.)

By Dosage Form Eye Drops Ointments Gels Solutions Injections Others (Tablets, Suspension, etc.)

By Indication Dry Eye Syndrome Glaucoma Allergic Conjunctivitis Retinal Disorders Others (Inflammatory Eye Conditions, etc.

By Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies Others

By Region Northeast West South Midwest





Purchase Latest Edition of this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmi.com/industry-reports/united-states-ophthalmic-market/buyNow

Top Questions Answered in this Report:

What factors are impeding the growth of the United States Ophthalmic Market? What are the primary drivers fueling the growth of the United States Ophthalmic Market? Which segment stands out as the leading component in the United States Ophthalmic Market? Who are the key players actively participating in the United States Ophthalmic Market? Which region is poised to take the lead in the United States Ophthalmic Market? What is the projected CAGR for the United States Ophthalmic Market?

Find More Trending Reports Below:

United States Pharmaceuticals Market is Segmented By Product Type (Prescription Drugs, Generic Drugs, OTC Drugs, Biologics, Biosimilars), By Therapy Area (Oncology, Diabetes, Autoimmune Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Cardiovascular, Infectious Diseases), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), By Route of Administration (Oral, Parenteral, Topical), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings). The report offers the value (in USD billion) for the above-mentioned segments.

Global Feeding Tubes Market is Segmented By Product Type (Nasogastric Tubes, Gastrostomy Tubes, Jejunostomy Tubes, Gastrojejunostomy Tubes, Low Profile Tubes), By Age Group (Adults, Pediatrics, Neonates), By Application (Oncology, Gastroenterology, Diabetes, Hypermetabolism, Others (Neurological Disorders and Others)), By Material Type (Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Silicon, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Home Care Settings, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Nursing Facilities, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). The report offers the value (in USD billion) for the above-mentioned segments.

Global Undescended Testicle Market is Segmented By Treatment Type (Hormone Therapy, Surgery and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). The report offers the value (in USD billion) for the above-mentioned segments.

About Us:

At CoherentMI, we are a leading global market intelligence company dedicated to providing comprehensive insights, analysis, and strategic solutions to empower businesses and organizations worldwide. Moreover, CoherentMI is a subsidiary of Coherent Market Insights Pvt Ltd., which is a market intelligence and consulting organization that helps businesses in critical business decisions. With our cutting-edge technology and experienced team of industry experts, we deliver actionable intelligence that helps our clients make informed decisions and stay ahead in today's rapidly changing business landscape.

Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development CoherentMI Phone: U.S.: +1-206-701-6702 U.K: +44-020-8133-4027 JAPAN: +81-50-5539-1737 INDIA: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmi.com Website: https://www.coherentmi.com