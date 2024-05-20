ICYMI: Manchin Attends Usa Cycling Pro Road National Championships In Charleston

May 20, 2024

Washington, DC – On Sunday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) attended the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships in Charleston, West Virginia.

“It was a privilege to watch these premier athletes compete in the USA Cycling Professional Road National Championships right here in downtown Charleston,” said Senator Manchin. “Hosting this Olympic qualifying event is such a great achievement for the Mountain State and I applaud all of the cyclists on their incredible dedication to their sport. You all bring immense pride to your families, communities and the entire Mountain State, and I can’t wait to watch you represent Team USA this summer at the 2024 Paris Olympics.”