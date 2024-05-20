CDT Joins Article 19 In Calling For Indian Authorities to Uphold Freedom of Expression During Election

As nearly a billion voters head to the polls across India in what is often called the world’s largest democratic election, CDT joins Article 19 and 8 other civil society organizations to call on the Indian government to halt the suppression of press activity and political opposition.

Armed with the broad and burdensome IT Rules, the Indian government has ordered major tech platforms to block the accounts of and reduce the distribution of posts by activists, media outlets, and political leaders with little transparency and due process.

The letter contains a number of recommendations to the Indian government to desist from issuing content-blocking orders and protect the right to freedom of expression and equality during the election and calls for technology companies to resist and pushback on overbroad content blocking orders.

Read the full letter.