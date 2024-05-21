GEORGIA STATE CONGRESSIONAL HEARING TO INVESTIGATE FACEBOOK'S PERMANENT BANNING OF THE #WALKAWAY CAMPAIGN
Georgia State to investigate Facebook's permanent ban of the #WalkAway Campaign in a congressional hearing on free speech and social media regulation.ATLANTA, GA, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representative Mesha Mainor, who made headlines in the summer of 2023 for her public departure from the Democratic Party, will lead a groundbreaking investigation into Facebook's permanent banning of the #WalkAway Campaign.
This marks the first instance where elected officials are formally examining the social media giant's baffling and unexplained decision to ban the #WalkAway Campaign from their platform.
The #WalkAway Campaign is a social and political movement of former liberals walking away from the Democratic Party. The campaign’s Facebook group was started in May of 2018, and housed tens of thousands of testimonials, video and written, from the 511,000 members sharing their stories of leaving the left.
Representative Mainor, a staunch advocate for truth, free speech, and holding big tech accountable, is spearheading this initiative to address the concerns of American citizens who feel their voices are being unjustly silenced. She’ll be joined by other members of GA’s General Assembly, as well as #WalkAway founder Brandon Straka, and censorship watchdog journalist, Matt Taibbi.
On January 8, 2021, Facebook permanently banned the #WalkAway Campaign account, along with all associated accounts, without providing any explanation or opportunity for recourse. This action resulted in:
- The banning of the #WalkAway Campaign Group, which had 511,000 members, effectively silencing the voices of Americans and permanently deleting tens of thousands of testimonial videos and stories.
- The removal of the #WalkAway Foundation Business Page, which had 150,000 subscribers, crippling its ability to fund raise, plan, and host national events, and contact members.
- The banning of personal and professional pages of all administrators, severely impacting their unrelated businesses.
- Detrimental impacts on the #WalkAway Foundation’s fundraising and business operations, as well as the businesses of independent contractors associated with the campaign.
- The deletion of years of accumulated pictures, videos, content, and data from public view and making them inaccessible to account holders.
No opportunity for appeal, explanation, or reinstatement was ever provided by Facebook to any parties affected.
The hearing will feature testimony from key individuals affected by Facebook's actions, including:
- Brandon Straka, #WalkAway Campaign Founder
- Matt Taibbi, Journalist with a focus on government and big tech censorship
- Libby Albert, #WalkAway Foundation Executive Director
- Nick Miles, Businessman and former #WalkAway Group Admin
- Tonia Roberts, Digital Marketer and former #WalkAway Group Admin
Representative Mainor's efforts aim to shed light on the practices of social media platforms and ensure accountability in their content moderation decisions.
