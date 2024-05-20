TEXAS, May 20 - May 20, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today invited all Texans to celebrate the invaluable contributions of the state’s travel and tourism industry and the passionate Texans working in this field by proclaiming May 19–25 as Travel and Tourism Week in Texas.

"Texas is the premier travel destination in the entire United States, offering more than 250,000 square miles of unforgettable experiences," said Governor Abbott. "Texas truly has something for everyone. Not only does the travel and tourism industry share the beauty of Texas with people from around the world, but the industry is paramount to the Texas economy. It is a key part of what makes Texas the legend it is today. I encourage everyone, Texans and non-Texans alike, to visit TravelTexas.com and plan your next vacation right here in the Lone Star State."

More than 56 million travelers visited Texas from across the country and around the world in 2023, alongside over 66 million Texan travelers visiting destinations within the state on overnight trips. The travel and tourism industry is a vital contributor to the Texas economy, generating an economic impact of $193.8 billion, supporting 1.3 million Texas jobs and $72.9 billion in earnings. Travel and tourism also generated over $9 billion in state and local taxes that supported public sector jobs including firefighters, police officers, and teachers.

WATCH: Governor Abbott Proclaims Travel And Tourism Week In Texas

Travel Texas, within the Governor’s Economic Development & Tourism Office, is responsible for the promotion of Texas as a premier travel destination for domestic and international visitors alike. In partnership with convention and visitor bureaus, local chambers of commerce, private travel-related organizations and associations, Travel Texas works diligently to showcase the rich culture, history, landscapes, and more that Texas offers.