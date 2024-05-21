Lucy Woodward Announces First Single, Video From New "Rocketeers" LP; New Reviews From Sir Rod Stewart & The Daily Mail
This brand new album by Lucy Woodward is pure creative magic! Full of thought provoking well crafted songs, beautiful and refreshing... I highly recommend ’Stories From The Dust.'”LONG BEACH, NEW YORK, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Due out on July 5, 2024 via GroundUP Music, "Lucy Woodward & The Rocketeers" is the first ever live album released by award-winning singer and songwriter Lucy Woodward. This "Rocketeers" release features Woodward's bespoke 18-person jazz collective -- featuring musicians from countries like Spain, Italy and Ghana -- with dynamic arrangements. Listeners can expect both high-energy explosions and hauntingly-intimate meditations. Explained Woodward: “I love the Big Band genre and the singers from that era, but I wanted to contribute a different, boundary-breaking spin, a new wave if you will, that moves that incredible sound forward.”
— Sir Rod Stewart CBE
First single “Plain Gold Ring,” as recorded by Nina Simone, is a bluesy and hauntingly direct song that brims with uncontrolled passion, devastating heartache, and seismic emotional turbulence. “I’ve sung this song on the road for many years," began Woodward, "and each time, I found freedom in being able to sing it differently every night. The song fluctuates between ownership and surrendering to a situation while also lyrically being completely helplessly in love. It covers a lot of emotional ground.” A video for this recording can be seen here.
The release of "Lucy Woodward & The Rocketeers" comes within three months of the release of Woodward's seventh and arguably-most-personal studio effort to date, "Stories From The Dust." Upon release, "Dust" was named "Album Of The Week" by the UK's Mail On Sunday. It also yielded notable kudos from Sir Rod Stewart CBE:
"This brand new album by Lucy Woodward is pure creative magic! Full of thought provoking well crafted songs, beautiful and refreshing... I highly recommend ’Stories From The Dust.'"
"Stories From The Dust" was crafted with GRAMMY Award-winning co-producer and co-writer David Garza (Fiona Apple) at the helm of most of the songs on the album. Its tracks and melodies pull you toward Woodward’s poignant insights of matters of the heart in the world’s fragile present. David and Lucy spent several weeks in downtown Los Angeles writing these stories about women, the ones she grew up with -- the fiercely independent and unconventional women who raised her -- and those she merely observed from afar, whether in the sandbox or on the subway. Woodward soon found herself writing songs like she’d never written before, or had never even thought about writing before. Woodward says, “a different kind of songwriter in me snuck up on me and hit me hard.”
Recorded at Sonic Ranch on the border of Mexico and Texas, "Dust" features longtime friend and bass extraordinaire Tim Lefebvre (David Bowie, Tedeschi Trucks) and keyboardist Larry Goldings (James Taylor, John Mayer) who wrote with Lucy for the album. Bill Withers and Nina Simone -- a few artists she already loved -- were her touchstones, and she added inspiration from the deep rivers of Americana, blues, flamenco singing and the sounds of the female voices from Sergio Mendes & Brasil ’66. "Stories From The Dust" is rootsy and melodic, continuing a decades-long streak of craft oriented, critically acclaimed full length albums from the New York native.
MORE ABOUT LUCY WOODWARD:
- Lucy Woodward is a London-born native of New York currently living between NYC and The Netherlands.
- Her Atlantic Records debut led to 2 BMI Music Awards won in 2004.
- Followup critically-acclaimed albums include 2007's "Hot & Bothered" (Barnes & Noble), 2010's "Hooked!" (Verve), 2016's "Til They Bang On The Door" (GroundUP/Universal) and 2019's “Music!Music!Music!” and 2020’s “I’m A Stranger Here” with Charlie Hunter.
- Session work/has toured with credits include Snarky Puppy, Pink Martini, Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, Chaka Khan and Carole King, and has appeared on countless soundtracks.
- She has played numerous international jazz festivals and venues including London’s Ronnie Scott's and Royal Albert Hall. She also has guest appeared with Big Bands all over Europe such as WDR and the Danish Radio Big Band.
UPCOMING U.S. & EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:
May 23, 2024 - The Hague NL
June 6, 2024 - Amsterdam NL
June 14, 2024 - Las Vegas NV
June 15, 2024 - Paso Robles CA
June 19, 2024 - Santa Cruz CA
June 20, 2024 - Oakland CA
July 19/20, 2024 - Lugano CH
September 20, 2024 - Bad Homburg DE
October 24, 2024 - London UK
