CNO Delivers Remarks at the George Washington University Commissioning Ceremony

Well, good morning, everyone. Thank you, Jean Marie, thank you for the opportunity to be here today. I am incredibly honored to be joining you on such a special day and in such a special location. Capt. Sullivan, thank you, you are my shipmate for all of these years. Thank you for those kind words. And really for your exceptional leadership in our Navy over these many years, both at sea and ashore. Your experiences are invaluable. And I know that they have come in handy, as you now have this incredible opportunity to positively impact the next generation of naval officers.

And thank you to President Granverg and Kilpatrick, Vice President Evers, Provost Bracey and Dominguez, and Vice Provost Edestein, for being here, and for your leadership of the remarkable institutions of higher learning that you represent here today. And for your great support of these promising young leaders.

I think it's worth mentioning that it was in fact GWU presidents back in the 1960s, who pressed the Navy to establish an NROTC unit here in the nation's capitol. Fast forward to 1983 when the capitol battalion was first created at GWU, and then to 1984 when it grew into the cross town unit than it is today. Forty years later, it's clear to me that this enduring partnership, this connection between the universities and the NROTC program has been mutually beneficial, developing Navy and Marine Corps leaders with broad perspectives, experiences and educational backgrounds, while enabling our nation's top universities to pursue some of their own foundational objectives and institutions of higher education.

As the first CNO commissioned through the NROTC program, I am particularly proud of the Navy's ability to bring to bear a perspective and the innovative thinking that comes from leaders from across all of our commissioning sources, and put it against our very toughest challenges. Our people are our greatest strength. And I am excited about the partnerships I see here, and the many contributions you have. And will continue to make collectively in support of our nation.

Let me echo the words of Capt. Sullivan and also say thank you to the families and friends of these 25 exceptional young men and women sitting before us today who are about to be commissioned as ensigns and second lieutenants into the world's premier fighting force.

There is no doubt that your love, your steadfast support, and your tireless encouragement has played an outsized role in getting them to this day, you must be so proud. And I know that your support will continue. And it will be even more important in this transition. And in the months and years ahead. Thank you for giving us your sons and daughters, for providing them a strong foundation to build on, and for enabling them to embark on a journey of service. The opportunity to serve something greater than themselves. How about another big round of applause for your parents, friends, and families.

Okay, so to our soon to be ensigns and second lieutenants. As I take a step back and I look around, I think it's very special and fitting that we are gathered to celebrate this occasion right here at the United States Navy Memorial. You know, we're not exactly hard pressed to find plenty of scenic monuments, and memorials in our nation's capitol. I know many of you will miss the surreal experience of getting around getting to run around the reflecting pool for PT every week. But this is a beautiful and a symbolic setting. I say that because of where you're currently sitting and where we're facing or where I'm facing, where you will soon be facing. President Reagan once described this memorial as a proud and stirring tribute to the men and women of the Navy. I say the sea services who have served and will continue to serve our country in peace and in war with gallantry and devotion.

I imagine that the last few weeks for you and even this day, you seeming to just fly by. But I encourage you to really try to pause and savor this moment and take in as much as you can. If you look around where you're sitting right now you're sitting on what is called a granite sea. Believe it or not, it is one of the largest maps in the world. I think it can be easy to take this point of view for granted and not fully grasp the sheer size, the expansiveness, the interconnectedness of the world's oceans. But as naval officers, that is our business. That is our domain. The United States is, and always has been, a maritime nation. Our security and our prosperity depend on the sea. The American people will now look to each of you to be a strong new link in our maritime chain, a chain by which our Navy and Marine Corps team operates far forward to preserve the peace, respond in crisis, and stand ready to win decisively in war, if we are called to do so. It is a chain that brings together like minded nations with navies, Marine Corps and coast guards who work together to protect the freedom of the seas, and the economies that flow across them. In this moment, it is clear that the role of our Navy Marine Corps team could not be more consequential. Whether in the Western Pacific, the Red Sea, the Atlantic, Mediterranean, the threats to our nation, its interests, and the rules-based international order are real, and they're growing. Each of you will soon be joining your peers in the Fleet and the Corps, who are operating far forward from the seabed to space, in cyberspace, in the information environment, to promote our nation's prosperity, and protect our ideals and our way of life.

So whether you arrived here from either Virginia, from the island of Oahu, or Cuba, whether you came from a military family, your prior enlisted, you showed up with a scholarship or you're a college programmer, as graduates of George Washington University, Georgetown University, Howard University, or the Catholic University of America, you are all cut from the same cloth as those that have come before you.

Like Ens. James Willis, class of 2023, who I had the opportunity to meet when USS Carney just came back from an amazing deployment, fighting at the very front edge of what our Navy does every single day. Be inspired by your own capital battalion legacy, and propelled to create your own. I know that you've had a series of distinguished guests come through for leadership labs and lectures. So on top of your world class education, you've also had many opportunities to hear from subject matter experts about the challenges our world is facing. You are all clear eyed and more informed and educated than any generation before you about entering the service at a time unlike any other.

So you might be wondering if you will be ready to lead in the Fleet or in combat.

I know I was wondering that myself when I was in your shoes, and getting ready to start this very big transition. So before I answer the question, I want you to take a minute and look to your left and to your right. The majority of you embarked on this journey with an unprecedented virtual freshman year. And you didn't really know quite what to expect for your sophomore year and beyond. I understand that during that year, you worked really hard together to overcome isolation and so many challenges. And in some ways, developed a bond so strong, that for the rest of your time together, you essentially demolished those hurdles that typically come from having four separate groups of midshipmen, enlisted Marines from all over town, drilling and training, and you rowed really hard together in the same direction. That was no small feat. I also want you to think back to your summer cruises about Officer Candidate School. And I'd offer that what you remember more than the fun times were the people that you met, that got you through those not so fun times. So don't lose that momentum, or your appreciation for the power of relationships and teamwork. A shared sense of purpose is powerful.

So my response to that question, are you ready? is for you to again, look to your left, look to your right at one another. You have all learned from each other. You have leaned into each other's strengths, and you have overcome shared adversity together. There is no doubt, the answer is a resounding yes.

You are all ready.

So as you prepare to head out on this next leg of your journey, let me leave you with three thoughts. First, be a leader, we are all leaders first, whether you're going to flight school, new power school, BUD/S, TBS, a hospital, or of course my personal favorite, and a straight out to sea on the waterfront. If you stay focused on the things that matter, integrity, people, teamwork, we're finding excellence and safety, underpinned by your positive attitude and a winning mindset, there will be nothing that your team can't do under your leadership and guidance.

Second, and I think you have a head start on this, always believe in yourself, believe in your teams, and believe in the power of your dreams. You can do anything you set your mind to in the Navy, in the Marine Corps, and in your life. And third, be open to every single possibility. When I was in your shoes, I know I wanted to drive to a very certain future, like I was on I 95. On I 95, you kind of go in a straight line from Maine all the way down to Florida. You know what's at every exit, you know how long it's gonna take to get there. But over the years, I've come to realize that life is a lot more like the Potomac River than I 95. It kind of meanders around. There's rapids, there's waterfalls, there's blind curves, there's eddies, there's lots of different branches. But it presents possibilities. And if you are open to those possibilities, opportunities will come your way.

Admiral Nimitz once said, and I'm paraphrasing here, learn all you can do your best, and don't worry about the things you can't control. I found that quote when I was a midshipman, and it's helped me every step of the way. Focus on being your best, and getting all the experiences you can. And one day when that possibility comes your way, when the door of opportunity opens, you will be ready to walk right through. Lead, believe, and be open to the possibilities. I'm giving you 38 layers of reflection in eight words. I hope they serve you as well on your journey as they have served me on mine.

So that brings me to one last observation and stop at our visual tour today. So right across Pennsylvania Avenue, just behind you, inside the National Archives Museum is the original Constitution of the United States. In just a moment, you will all raise your right hand and take an oath to the Constitution. Unlike other militaries that take an oath to a person, to a king, or a queen, or a dictator, or religion. We take an oath to support and defend the ideals enshrined in our Constitution. So it is truly fitting today that you take that oath right here at the Navy Memorial, next to the home of our Constitution.

Thank you, again, for choosing to serve our nation in uniform, to serve something greater than yourself and to have the opportunity to make a difference today and in the future. I am so proud and excited to have you on our Navy and Marine Corps warfighting team.

Welcome.

Thank you very much.