German American Bank Earns Top Community Bank Recognitions from Forbes and Raymond James

JASPER, Ind., May 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- German American Bank was named to the Forbes America’s Best Banks list, ranking 19th among 200 eligible banks. In addition, German American Bank earned accolades as a top community bank with a #15 ranking in the Raymond James Community Bankers Cup awards.



“As a community bank, we understand the importance of maintaining a position of strength and stability,” states D. Neil Dauby, Chairman and CEO of German American Bank. “We are thrilled to receive top rankings like those from Forbes and Raymond James that demonstrate our continued focus on steady growth and performance.”

The 15th annual Forbes America’s Best Banks list considers the 200 largest publicly-traded banks and thrifts by asset size, ranking the top 100 based on 10 metrics measuring growth, credit quality, and profitability for the 2023 calendar year, as well as stock performance in the 12 months through March 18, 2024.

In its 12th year of the Community Bankers Cup awards, Raymond James recognized the top 10% of community banks based on various profitability, operational efficiency, and balance sheet metrics. Banks considered for recognition include all exchange-traded domestic banks, excluding mutual holding companies, with assets between $500 million and $10 billion as of December 31, 2023.

“Our ability to consistently be recognized based on indicators of our company’s profitability, growth, and operational efficiency is a testament to the dedication of our team of financial professionals, and solidifies our position as a top-performing community bank,” adds Dauby.

For more information regarding the 2024 Forbes Americas Best Banks list, visit https://www.forbes.com/lists/americas-best-banks/

For more information regarding the 2023 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup awards, visit https://raymondjames.bluematrix.com/links2/html/72e6859a-85c3-400d-994c-7557ce63422c

About German American Bank

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a Nasdaq-traded (symbol: GABC) financial holding company based in Jasper, Indiana. German American, through its banking subsidiary German American Bank, operates 74 banking offices in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties and 14 counties in Kentucky. The Company also owns an investment brokerage subsidiary (German American Investment Services, Inc.) and a full line property and casualty insurance agency (German American Insurance, Inc.).

Media Contact:

D. Neil Dauby

Chairman and CEO

neil.dauby@germanamerican.com