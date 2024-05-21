Submit Release
DocMJ Announces Participation at the 2024 Florida Medical Cannabis Conference and Exhibition

DocMJ CEO Aaron Bloom Scheduled to Speak on a Panel About the Evolving Medical Cannabis Space

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, USA, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DocMJ (DocMJ.com) a leading provider of individualized patient care from medical cannabis physicians across the US, today announces its participation at the 2024 Florida Medical Cannabis Conference & Exhibition (FMCCE). In addition to exhibiting at the panel, DocMJ CEO, Aaron Bloom Esq., is slated to participate in a panel titled: The Evolving Cannabis Space: From Medicinal Research & Education, to Decriminalization and Regulations.

The event is planned for May 31 - June 2, 2024 in Orlando, Florida at the Ronson Hotel, and marks the seventh year of the conference bringing Florida’s medical and cannabis industry professionals together to learn more about evidence-based cannabinoid medicine. “I’m eager to return to FMCCE this year and reconnect with other leaders of medical cannabis in the state as we’re taking first steps in federally rescheduling cannabis,” says CEO of DocMJ, Aaron Bloom. “The conference has come at a great time for the industry and I'm looking forward to seeing how we progress together.”

The panel will cover a wide range of topics to help answer the question: “Should a physician offer compassionate access to cannabis for use as medicine while it remains under Federal prohibition?”, and is scheduled for 8:00 - 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 1, kicking off the opening session of the second day of the conference.

About DocMJ
DocMJ is a medical marijuana physician practice that provides affordable and compassionate care to patients seeking the wellness benefits of cannabis. Since 2016, DocMJ has made a positive difference in patients’ lives, providing more than 400,000 patient visits. DocMJ currently provides medical cannabis health evaluations to patients in Florida, Texas, Ohio, Massachusetts, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The headquarters for DocMJ is in Clearwater, Florida, where DocMJ has operated since 2016.

